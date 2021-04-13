Smart Ways to Save Money on Your Car Insurance

At a time when your monthly car payment may already be too high, spending too much on auto insurance may create a burden on your budget. Insurance quotes for auto insurance policies are based upon information about the driver, the car, and the address where it is usually purchased.

These include something like your driving history, the make, model, and year of your car, and safety features that you have such as your parking. Getting quotes on auto insurance from numerous companies is a good idea to get the most affordable policy.

Discounts may be offered by insurance companies based on your driving record or by earning a driver’s education car insurance discount. While auto insurers do collect a certain amount of information about your vehicle and driving history, the trick for getting these discounts is asking for them proactively.

Research Your Car Insurance Options

Getting multiple insurance quotes is the easiest and most effective way to save money on your auto insurance. But shopping around is more than just that.

Before purchasing a new policy, ensure that the current policy is in front of you. This is the best way to determine if the level of coverage you intend to purchase is in line with that which you currently have.

Take the time to find the best price on auto insurance, but do not forget the importance of shopping for a new car. Insurers are likely to charge higher rates for large SUVs than for smaller vehicles, and there may be discounts available for hybrid models. Newer model vehicles may offer additional protection thanks to their comprehensive safety features.

Looking for insurance companies and cars that fit your needs might seem quite laborious, but looking around for the right company by shopping around might end up helping you to secure a car that is a great deal.

Upgrade the Safety of Your Vehicle

You may receive additional discounts if your vehicle comes with modern technologies. Anti-lock brake devices and anti-theft devices assist you in keeping your vehicle safe, which also helps to reduce the risk to your insurer.

Even though safety features like anti-lock brakes and airbags are now required by law for all new cars in the U.S., be sure your insurer is aware if your older car has such safety features. The process could potentially save you money.

While there are many safety features in modern cars such as anti-lock brakes and running lights are standard, after-market safety features such as an anti-theft system might save you money on your car insurance (and bring true peace of mind).

Make the effort to properly research all available insurance policy discounts. You’ll want to be sure that any expenses of installation or all that go along with it aren't exceeded by the discount. Make sure that any upgrades you make are ones that your insurer will accept as a discount.

Make Changes to Your Deductible

Insurance premiums tend to be lower for those who have a higher deductible since a higher deductible means a lower premium. In addition, by reducing your coverage, you can also save money. In the long run, the need to insure against damage to a car diminishes as the age on it increases.

A driver with an older car is unlikely to require full coverage because the car has such a low value that you won't be able to get a significant check for its replacement if an accident occurs.

Bundle Your Insurance Policies

When you combine your auto insurance and home insurance, you can save some money depending on the state you live in, your credit history, your claim history, and other factors.

Households with multiple vehicles may have separate insurance policies for each car, but they could be wasting up to 25% on discounts related to multi-car coverage.

By using the same company for both your home and auto insurance policies, you can earn a companion discount that could save you roughly 20% on premiums. Bundling policies through the same insurer can result in extra savings and better negotiating leverage.

Having multiple policies makes you less likely to get dropped if you have a lot of claims. If you must deal with your insurer, you only have to deal with one company, saving you time and trouble.

All providers are different, so consider asking your agent a lot of questions before making a decision.

Discounts for Safe Driving and Good Grades

You probably already know that safe driving can result in significant savings on your auto insurance. However, what you may not know is that you can contribute to your savings by behaving responsibly outside of the car.

Students and workers with a particular occupation often get great discounts from insurance companies. Make sure to check with your employer or school to see if they have established partnerships with auto insurance companies that could help you get a lower rate.

When you have teen drivers on your policy, make sure you provide proof that they are receiving good grades to your insurer. You may be able to eliminate their driving record penalties by improving their grades and save up to 30% off your current insurance premiums.

Taking a defensive driving course may also result in a special discount on your insurance premiums. If you can demonstrate to your insurance provider that you take driving safety very seriously, your rates can be greatly reduced.

Check Your Credit Score

Your credit score tells insurers about how likely you are to pay back debt on time, as well as how “worthy” you are of a claim. The higher your credit rating, the less risk you pose to your insurer.

In most states, insurers are permitted to use your credit score to determine your insurance rates, so a good credit rating really makes a difference when it comes to insurance rates.

For those who have an excellent credit score, be sure to discuss how this could affect your insurance rates with your agent.

More Car Insurance Discounts Available to You

Understanding the different types of discounts available is the first step toward purchasing less car insurance.

There are lots of car insurance discounts that are hidden. Ask about the available discounts. Insurance companies don't have to tell you about ways to get a lower rate. You must inquire about every possible discount you may be eligible for.

Low-Mileage Discount

Think about your driving habits if you commute frequently or carpool. If you live near enough to the office to be able to walk or bike there, or perhaps even work from home, then you could save a bundle.

The use of a car with low annual mileage usually indicates fewer situations that could result in a claim being filed. You also avoid a large amount of the wear and tear that regular driving results in.

Good Driver Discount

Many insurance companies give you a discount if you drive carefully, so talk to your agent.

If you have consented to auto insurance companies monitoring your driving, you could opt in to programs where you are invoiced by the mile instead of by a flat rate or given discounts for driving safely.

Telematics technology is being used in usage-based insurance programs to track the distances you drive and how safely you drive.

Military discount

Some automobile insurers offer a discount to the veterans in addition to those in the armed forces, the National Guard, and Reserve forces

Autopay Discount

Your insurance company may offer you a discount if they automatically deduct your monthly payments from your bank account. The additional advantage of automatic payments is that you do not have to worry about late payments.

Pay-in-full discount

You can save a significant amount of money by paying a portion of your insurance premium in advance beginning with your first month's premium. There are plenty of ways that you can do this by choosing to pay a quarterly, semi-annual, or annual minimum.

Ask Your Insurance Provider for More Ways to Save

Never be embarrassed to inquire about possible discounts from your insurer. You may not think about insurance on a monthly basis, but over time and in a variety of circumstances, finding savings on your insurance can end up saving you thousands of dollars.

Vhanessa Hair writes and researches about safe driving, driving discounts, insurance policies and more for the car insurance comparison site, CarInsuranceComparison.com.