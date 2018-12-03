All The Best Amazon Kitchen Appliance Deals Happening Right Now, Up to 67% Off: Instant Pots, Coffee Makers, Airfyers, Cookware, Hand Mixers, Vitamix Blenders
Benzinga locates the best deals for the essential kitchen appliances to help you save the most money during your holiday shopping. Check out the most discounted kitchen appliances online right now by looking at our top picks below. Check back tomorrow for more deals.
Featured Product
Get $70 off the Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender. The Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender comes equipped with 10 variable speeds, a pulse feature, a 64 oz container for perfect storage, and a tamper for smooth, easy blending. Low on time? The Vitamix also is self-cleaning; simply fill with water and a drop of soap, switch the setting, and the Vitamix will take care of the rest. This BPA-free machine is perfect for dishes hot to cold and also comes with its own cookbook.
Best Kitchen Appliance Deals
- Save 40% on the Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart Electric Pressure Cooker: On sale at Amazon for hands-free cooking that’s controlled from your phone.
- 67% off this French Press Coffee Maker: One of Amazon’s best deals of the day, with a 4 level filtration system, made of stainless steel, and heat resistant glass.
- Save over $40 on the Philips Digital Twin TurboStar Airfryer XXL: Pass on the overspending and excess fat with this easy-to-use kitchen essential.
- Get 40% off the Copper Chef 5 Piece Cookware Set: This set goes from stovetop to oven, to tabletop seamlessly, and is on sale on Amazon.
- 50% off the Smart Store Compact Electric Hand Mixer from DASH: This compact device is perfect for small apartments, dorms, or RV life.
- Get $70 off the Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender
