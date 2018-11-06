Konexial Partners With Dock411 To Enhance My20 ELD And GoLoad

Konexial on Tuesday announced an integration partnership with Dock411 to add dock and trucking points of interest (POI) information to the My20 ELD (Electronic Logging Device) and GoLoad dynamic load matching platform.

Dock411 provides detailed information about stops across North America, including details like local directions, restroom availability, lumper fees, hazards, and warehouse photos, as well as reviews of the dock from other drivers. With Dock411, drivers can communicate with transportation managers, warehouse operators and others that determine how quickly and efficiently you get in and out of your stop.

Under the partnership, My20 and GoLoad drivers with extra hours and capacity will receive Dock411 details—including wait times, weight limits, parking situations and load/unload procedures—before deciding to accept available loads from shippers based on location, direction, hours of service, and economic criteria.

"We are excited to be partnering with a company like Konexial," Dock411 co-founder, Daniel Serewicz, writes to FreightWaves. "Over the last few years, we have gotten to know Ken, Andy and the team at various trade shows and events. Actually it was that awesome orange color that caught our attention while walking by their booth at MATS a couple years ago and that started the introduction."

"By partnering with Konexial," he adds, "we are excited to bring their users facility information that helps the driver with their stops. Here at Dock411, we view these technology partners as a way for us to get new reach while providing value to their users. Both sides see benefits, which ultimately means the end user will have a better experience."

"We didn't demand exclusivity, and we are the first telematics company to build their technology into our products. The intent here is to give drivers and dispatchers a lot more information. We're constantly looking for who has the best data and information do their jobs. We couldn't find anyone doing a better job on docks and shippers," Konexial CEO, Ken Evans, tells FreightWaves by phone.

"Konexial's entire mission is to help solve the most obvious problems for truckers, giving them as much information as possible before they accept a load," says Evans. "Drivers will now know every detail about the docks where available shipments are located, in addition to how much they'll be paid and how long the shipment will take to load."

"They [Dock411] have a huge point of interest in the database. We're helping them crowdsource data. We're one of the leading providers of this data," says Evans. "We're a user of the data and a supplier as well."

When carriers and shippers sign up for Konexial's GoLoad platform to book available loads, they agree on three terms—all designed to solve the biggest issues in trucking and increase a driver's earning potential:

Set Fuel Prices: Fuel prices are set by the platform and are based on average fuel price in the lane on the day of the shipment.

Fees for Detention/Delays: Detention at loading and unloading facilities is automatically billed through geo-fencing at the rate of $200 per hour for any time the driver is detained beyond 90 minutes combined at pickup and drop-off locations.

Prompt Payment: Freight payments are sent to the carrier 48 hours after the carrier uploads a proof-of-delivery image.

The capacity and hours of data is made available through Konexial's My20 ELD, which automatically logs a driver's location, HOS, and available capacity to fulfill FMCSA compliance rules.

"We can use and supply data, which is a two-way flow which is much more valuable than only building the data into your feeds," says Evans. "The nature of our partnership is not just we're the customer and they're the data supplier, we're also committed to them to provide more data via crowdsourcing."

"The telematics market is going to be upgraded over the next 12 months. There's probably 2-3 million trucks that are going to upgrade their ELDs over the next several months. We're going to be releasing some new software as well. It's a new product that goes head-to-head with large fleets. Either late December or late January," says Evans.