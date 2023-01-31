Neobank Current Onboards New Chief Risk Officer Ahead Of 2023 Credit Product Launch

Current, the Andreessen Horowitz-backed disruptor looking to fix the way people bank, announced the addition of Siva Gowrishankar as the firm’s new Chief Risk Officer.

Gowrishankar joins after spending about two decades driving success at a variety of financial services firms. Previously, Gowrishankar was Head of Credit Strategy and Optimization at Fifth Third Bancorp FITB for half a decade, as well as GreenSky Inc GSKY, Capital One Financial Corporation COF, Barclays PLC BCS and SallieMae Corporation SLM.

The development was first announced online and, later, shared with Benzinga as a validation of the firm’s commitment to expanding in areas like credit.

See Also: Neobank Current Uses Crypto To Build Bridge Between The Haves And The Have Nots

In an exclusive comment to Benzinga, Current CEO and co-founder Stuart Sopp said Siva’s experience working at some of the world’s largest banks and startups makes him a great fit for the firm’s Chief Risk Officer role.

“He joins the company at an important time in our product journey as we prepare to launch our first credit product later this year,” Sopp added. “We’re excited to have someone of his caliber leading our moves into credit and lending as we continue to build products and services that solve real financial problems for our members.”

Learn more about Current, here.