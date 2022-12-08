EXCLUSIVE: Benzinga Announces 2022 Global Fintech Award Winners — See Who's Moving The Industry Forward Here

Leading financial media outlet Benzinga hosted its annual Global Fintech Deal Day & Awards Thursday at Pier Sixty in New York City.

Here's a look at the annual event and the 2022 award winners.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards: Each year, Benzinga honors the top companies in the fintech sector that are building the future of financial services and capital markets.

In 2022, companies in each category were scored on the criteria of innovation, performance, functionality and impact.

Benzinga takes great pride in recognizing and honoring those who are propelling the fintech industry forward with new discoveries — making finance just a little bit easier to navigate.

The 2022 Benzinga Global Fintech Award Winners: Here is a look at the companies that were selected winners by a panel of judges.

Best Accelerator: Mastercard Start Path, a startup program from Mastercard Inc MA

Mastercard Start Path, a startup program from Best Alternative Investments Platform: Arrived Homes

Arrived Homes Best API: Even Financial

Even Financial Best Automated Trading Software: Alpaca

Alpaca Best Brokerage for Beginners: WolfPack

WolfPack Best Brokerage for Forex: IG

IG Best Brokerage for Options Trading: OptionsAI

OptionsAI Best Brokerage for Short Selling: TradeZero

TradeZero Best Brokerage for Trading Futures: NinjaTrader

NinjaTrader Best Canadian Brokerage: Questrade

Questrade Best Crypto Exchange: Gemini

Gemini Best Data Analysis Tool: Lagoon

Lagoon Best Day Trading Software: Interactive Brokers IBKR

Best Financial Literacy Tool: MoneyLion ML

Best Financial Planning Software: InvestCloud Financial Planning

InvestCloud Financial Planning Best Financial Research Company: M Science

M Science Best InsurTech: LiquidX

LiquidX Best Investment Research Team: MooMoo Inc

MooMoo Inc Best New Product: AlphaStream

AlphaStream Best Paper Trading Platform: eToro

eToro Best Portfolio Tracker: Inovestor

Inovestor Best Robo-Advisor: Interactive Advisors

Interactive Advisors Best Software for Longterm Cryptocurrency Investments: Parallel Finance

Parallel Finance Best Software for Swing Trading: Firstrade

Firstrade Best Software for Trading Cryptocurrency: Apex Crypto

Apex Crypto Best Trading Technology: DriveWealth

DriveWealth Most Impactful Fintech Executive: Bill Capuzzi , Apex

, Apex Most Influential Data Scientist: Matt Ober , ThirdPoint

, ThirdPoint Most Innovative ETF Company: Rafferty Asset Management

Rafferty Asset Management Most Innovative in Capital Markets: Symphony

The 2022 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards winner for the Lifetime Achievement award is Cathie Wood, CEO and founder of Ark Investment Management.

The Ark Invest portfolio includes the popular Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, Ark Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW, Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF, Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ and the Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX.

