Hey, Grant Cardone! You're Invited To Benzinga's December 2022 NYC Crypto And Fintech Events. See You There?

Founded in 2009 by CEO Jason Raznick, Detroit-based Benzinga is one of the largest content providers to global brokerages and media houses, including Yahoo, MarketWatch, and Insider.

Large, in-person, thought-leadership, deal-making, networking, and educational events create opportunities for investors and project leaders to add to their skillset and foster new relationships and partners.

Benzinga's upcoming Future of Crypto event on Dec. 7 and the Fintech Awards on Dec. 8, at NYC’s Pier Sixty, will feature “Shark Tank’s” Kevin O’Leary, SkyBridge’s Anthony Scaramucci, the CFTC’s Christy Goldsmith Romero, the eToroORO US CEO, and the founder of Yuga Labs as well as leaders from the likes of State Street, Vanguard, Circle, and Laguna Labs.

The world’s most well-known real-estate mogul invests in digital assets.

Cardone is the bestselling author of “The 10X Rule” and “If You’re Not First, You’re Last” and a globally-known sales trainer, speaker, and real estate mogul with a $4 billion portfolio through Cardone Capital. Cardone famously believes the reason to make money is to invest, so despite his 2018 objections to Bitcoin, Cardone has come to support and hold the cryptocurrency. In late 2020, Cardone tweeted, “Invest in real assets....that produce cash flow. In the future, you will earn NOTHING if you simply leave your money at the bank… #Bitcoin.”

Cardone’s experience in real estate and the automotive sales is impressive. His charisma and business savvy are in good company at Benzinga's Future of Crypto event, and why we feel he would be an asset to the December events.

