Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 24, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Binance seeks Kazakhstan Okay
- TradingView integrating mkt data
- R3 Corda is used for settlements
- The OSC warning against Kucoin
- Coinbase faces class action suits COIN
- Voyager creditors object to plans
- NinjaTrader adding Coinme exec
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- FairPlay intros new AI fraud offer
- Sumsub intros an office in Miami
- Highline added $13M in Series A
- Westpac and FIS will invest in AI WEBNF FIS
- WalletFi eyes to bolster offerings
- ICapital takes platform from UBS UBS
- Thorswap adds cross-chain swap
- SMB fintech Muse secures $20M
- Liquidnet hires to support growth
- FCA sets up ESG advisory effort
- Citi investing in LatAm firm Belvo C
👉 Interesting Reads:
- The wars women face in finance
- Big options shift fuels stock drop
- Invesco eyeing metaverse offers IVZ
- Joseph Wang: the Fed BS FAQs
- Crypto lend platforms raise rates
- Key takes from big retail earning
