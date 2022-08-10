Equifax-Backed Credit Score Provider Says Unpaid Medical Bills Do Not Predict Creditworthiness

- Wall Street Journal reported that VantageScore Solutions LLC would stop factoring all medical debt in collections into the latest versions of its scores starting October.
- The credit-score provider was founded by Experian Plc EXPGY, Equifax Inc EFX, and TransUnion TRU in 2006.
- VantageScore decided to remove all medical collections after finding that they aren’t good at predicting a person’s likelihood of repaying other debts, especially compared with other accounts in collections, said Silvio Tavares, the company’s CEO.
- Also Read: Equifax Sent Erroneous Credit Scores To Lenders Due To Technical Glitch: Report.
- Unpaid bills of hospitals and other medical providers often lower people’s credit scores.
- The company said that the latest version of the scores could increase by as much as 20 points.
- Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion have delayed adding new unpaid medical debts to credit reports for an entire year after being sent to collections, up from a six-month waiting period.
- Unpaid medical debts of less than $500 will be removed from credit reports starting in 2023, though it is possible that the dollar amount could rise, according to people familiar with the matter.
