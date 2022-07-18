Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 19, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

Coinbase gets okay from the Italians (NASDAQ: COIN)

Binance got fined over license issue

CFTC updates red list w/new brands

Gemini now in another layoffs round

Italy stamps domains of SmartTrade

Capital.com is luring TDA leadership (NYSE: SCHW)

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

FITCHIN announces $3.5M in round

Circle laying stablecoin policy hopes

Paystand launches AR-Centric apps

Better.com aims to proceed w/SPAC

Instagram adding payments in chats (NASDAQ: META)

Fundrise moving into venture capital

Porini bringing collectibles to Hedera

Crypto outfit Meow taps $22M round

Rocket Pool adds staking-as-service

NatWest has executed bond w/DCM (NYSE: NWG)

Atom on path for full-year profitability

Circle shows break in USDC reserve

Ethereum Mainnet, Beacon merging

X1 Card has added $25M in a round

TradeZero is the holistic trading solution for beginner and advanced traders which differentiates itself on:

A time- and volatility-tested gateway to market

$0 direct access routing and no commissions

Extended hours trading and real-time streams

Short Locates Plus tool to source, short stock

Commitment to customer service and learning

Learn more about TradeZero and the tools it has to offer traders of all types, here.

👉 Interesting Reads: