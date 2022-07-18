 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 19, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 18, 2022 8:02pm   Comments
Share:

Fintech Header

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • Coinbase gets okay from the Italians (NASDAQ: COIN)
  • Binance got fined over license issue
  • CFTC updates red list w/new brands
  • Gemini now in another layoffs round
  • Italy stamps domains of SmartTrade
  • Capital.com is luring TDA leadership (NYSE: SCHW)

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

  • FITCHIN announces $3.5M in round
  • Circle laying stablecoin policy hopes
  • Paystand launches AR-Centric apps
  • Better.com aims to proceed w/SPAC
  • Instagram adding payments in chats (NASDAQ: META)
  • Fundrise moving into venture capital
  • Porini bringing collectibles to Hedera
  • Crypto outfit Meow taps $22M round
  • Rocket Pool adds staking-as-service
  • NatWest has executed bond w/DCM (NYSE: NWG)
  • Atom on path for full-year profitability
  • Circle shows break in USDC reserve
  • Ethereum Mainnet, Beacon merging
  • X1 Card has added $25M in a round

TradeZero is the holistic trading solution for beginner and advanced traders which differentiates itself on:

  • A time- and volatility-tested gateway to market
  • $0 direct access routing and no commissions
  • Extended hours trading and real-time streams
  • Short Locates Plus tool to source, short stock
  • Commitment to customer service and learning

Learn more about TradeZero and the tools it has to offer traders of all types, here.

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Ruler Vlad Putin has banned cryptos
  • Noah Smith on wreck of Bidenomics
  • Six US states cut corporate tax rates
  • The Transcript: Q2 22 earnings start
  • Dutch aim to devastate their farmers

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COIN + META)

Coinbase.eth: Coinbase To Offer Web3 Ethereum Name Service Subdomains To Its Users
Binance Overtakes Coinbase In Bitcoin Balances; Investors Withdraw BTC From Coinbase Amidst Liquidity Fears
Top Ten NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: CryptoPunks Jump Back To The Top, Otherdeed Passes $1B
Why Are Execs Musk, Zuckerberg, Smith Concerned About The Future Of The US Workforce?
What's Going On With Apple Stock Today
Tesla, Coinbase Global And 41 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fintech