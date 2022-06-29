 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amid 'Existential Priority,' Coinbase Seeks To Accelerate Europe Expansion
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 29, 2022 11:13pm   Comments
Share:
Amid 'Existential Priority,' Coinbase Seeks To Accelerate Europe Expansion

San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) is reportedly doubling down on its overseas expansion, registering in markets including Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and France.

What Happened: The company, already registered in the UK, Ireland and Germany, recently hired its first employee in Switzerland, as per a Bloomberg report.

“In all these markets our intention is to have retail and institutional products,” Nana Murugesan, Coinbase’s vice president of business development and international, was quoted as saying.

“It’s almost like an existential priority for us to make sure that we are able to realize our mission by accelerating our expansion efforts.”

See Also: How To Buy Coinbase (COIN) Shares

Why It Matters: Coinbase recently cut 18% of its global staff in a defensive move alongside competitors. However, Sam Bankman-Fried-led rival FTX, which is steadfast in growing its global presence, has continued to hire.

Coinbase has seen the value of its stock prices tumble in the wake of a sharp decline in digital assets such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

Read Next: Some Crypto Exchanges Are 'Secretly Insolvent' And 'Too Far Gone,' FTX Chief Tells Forbes

Photo via rarrarorro on Shutterstock

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COIN + $BTC)

Bitcoin, Ethereum Under Pressure, Dogecoin Gains: Stressed Miners Are Selling BTC, But Who's Buying?
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 30, 2022
Chart Wars: Does Marathon Digital Or Riot Blockchain Have More Strength As Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall
What Kind Of Job Opportunities Exist In Crypto During This Bear Market?
A Bear Of Historic Proportions
Pentagon Warns Of Serious Threat To Global Economy From Blockchain Vulnerabilities
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Coinbase Global Inc FTX Nana MurugesanCryptocurrency Fintech Top Stories Markets Media Best of Benzinga