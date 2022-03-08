BZ Bites: FTX Expands Exchange To Europe

FTX announced its intent to establish FTX Europe.

The development comes as the company looks to build a global liquidity venue. In a December conversation with Benzinga, Sam Bankman-Fried said FTX is committed to solving traditional frustrations with compliance and infrastructure at other cryptocurrency exchanges.

Now, with the addition of this new subsidiary, clients in Europe will be able to participate in the booming cryptocurrency economy.

“We’re excited to launch our European operations in a regulated fashion to better serve those within the continent,” Bankman-Fried said. “As we continue to grow, we are constantly looking at opportunities to become appropriately licensed and regulated in every market we enter. We’ll be interacting with regulators in various countries across Europe to continue to provide a safe and secure environment for people to trade crypto.”

FTX Europe will be headquartered in Switzerland with an additional regional headquarter in Cyprus.

Click here to read about FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried talk regulation, tokenization, and building "a global liquidity venue."