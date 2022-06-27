 Skip to main content

Report Of FTX's Interest In Robinhood Comes 1 Week After This Acquisition
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 27, 2022 3:41pm   Comments
FTX is seeking to acquire Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD), Bloomberg reported Monday. 

The development is just one-week after FTX US announced its acquisition of Embed Clearing, a specialist in white label brokerage experiences.

Why It Matters: The addition of Embed Clearing, as well as the reported interest in buying the app-based brokerage Robinhood, is pursuant to founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s desire to expand into assets outside of crypto.

“If you look longer down the road, we would absolutely like to get involved in other asset classes, and to become a global liquidity venue across the board,” he said in a Benzinga conversation in December.

Though no formal takeover approach was attempted, Bankman-Fried, nearly a month ago, bought a large stake — 7.6% — in the app-based broker.

