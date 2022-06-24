Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 24, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

Citadel moves headquarters to MIA

Sterling Trading Tech adds leaders

Canada bans KuCoin & fines Bybit

CoinFLEX puts stop to withdrawals

CME is adding TBA futures for MBS (NASDAQ: CME)

Enigma adds institutional crypt hub

Clearstream tapped AI for collateral

TT aiming for crypto, TradFi merge

Cboe signed licensing with Validus (BATS: CBOE)

Coinbase will launch ‘nano’ futures (NASDAQ: COIN)

Uphold cuts off Venezuela services

Neptune updates FI pre-trade utility

U.S. Treasury adding transparency

SIX launching SDX Web3 services

Northern Trust is adding new group (NASDAQ: NTRS)

Coinbase to kill Coinbase Pro offer

Devexperts intros white label offers

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

ForwardAI & C2FO partner on data

Jack Henry enables faster payment (NASDAQ: JKHY)

Kasheesh unveils payment platform

Energy Impact & Allianz X eye ESG

Bank of America is funding iCapital (NYSE: BAC)

DKK is adding to its plan for growth

More on Brex decision to cut SMBs

Inter&Co rings bell amid NDAQ list

Parallel Finance is adding to growth

Raisin Bank is moving to payments

Solana launches Web3 smartphone

First and only SMB-focused fintech

Ledger will add to security offerings

eBay wading into the NFT markets (NASDAQ: EBAY)

Glia acquires Finn a fintech chatbot

👉 Interesting Reads: