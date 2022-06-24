 Skip to main content

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 24, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 24, 2022 12:44am   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • Citadel moves headquarters to MIA
  • Sterling Trading Tech adds leaders
  • Canada bans KuCoin & fines Bybit
  • CoinFLEX puts stop to withdrawals
  • CME is adding TBA futures for MBS (NASDAQ: CME)
  • Enigma adds institutional crypt hub
  • Clearstream tapped AI for collateral
  • TT aiming for crypto, TradFi merge
  • Cboe signed licensing with Validus (BATS: CBOE)
  • Coinbase will launch ‘nano’ futures (NASDAQ: COIN)
  • Uphold cuts off Venezuela services
  • Neptune updates FI pre-trade utility
  • U.S. Treasury adding transparency
  • SIX launching SDX Web3 services
  • Northern Trust is adding new group (NASDAQ: NTRS)
  • Coinbase to kill Coinbase Pro offer
  • Devexperts intros white label offers

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • ForwardAI & C2FO partner on data
  • Jack Henry enables faster payment (NASDAQ: JKHY)
  • Kasheesh unveils payment platform
  • Energy Impact & Allianz X eye ESG
  • Bank of America is funding iCapital (NYSE: BAC
  • DKK is adding to its plan for growth
  • More on Brex decision to cut SMBs
  • Inter&Co rings bell amid NDAQ list
  • Parallel Finance is adding to growth
  • Raisin Bank is moving to payments
  • Solana launches Web3 smartphone
  • First and only SMB-focused fintech
  • Ledger will add to security offerings
  • eBay wading into the NFT markets (NASDAQ: EBAY)
  • Glia acquires Finn a fintech chatbot

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Biden revealed step-by-step scripts
  • Warning signs arising for neobanks
  • Musk worrying about Tesla funding (NASDAQ: TSLA)
  • Senate passes new gun legislation
  • Are crypto trade fees moving to $0
  • A coast to coast housing correction
  • Netflix is laying of 300 more people (NASDAQ: NFLX)
  • How to actually bag the first $100K

