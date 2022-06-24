Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 24, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Citadel moves headquarters to MIA
- Sterling Trading Tech adds leaders
- Canada bans KuCoin & fines Bybit
- CoinFLEX puts stop to withdrawals
- CME is adding TBA futures for MBS (NASDAQ: CME)
- Enigma adds institutional crypt hub
- Clearstream tapped AI for collateral
- TT aiming for crypto, TradFi merge
- Cboe signed licensing with Validus (BATS: CBOE)
- Coinbase will launch ‘nano’ futures (NASDAQ: COIN)
- Uphold cuts off Venezuela services
- Neptune updates FI pre-trade utility
- U.S. Treasury adding transparency
- SIX launching SDX Web3 services
- Northern Trust is adding new group (NASDAQ: NTRS)
- Coinbase to kill Coinbase Pro offer
- Devexperts intros white label offers
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- ForwardAI & C2FO partner on data
- Jack Henry enables faster payment (NASDAQ: JKHY)
- Kasheesh unveils payment platform
- Energy Impact & Allianz X eye ESG
- Bank of America is funding iCapital (NYSE: BAC)
- DKK is adding to its plan for growth
- More on Brex decision to cut SMBs
- Inter&Co rings bell amid NDAQ list
- Parallel Finance is adding to growth
- Raisin Bank is moving to payments
- Solana launches Web3 smartphone
- First and only SMB-focused fintech
- Ledger will add to security offerings
- eBay wading into the NFT markets (NASDAQ: EBAY)
- Glia acquires Finn a fintech chatbot
👉 Interesting Reads:
- Biden revealed step-by-step scripts
- Warning signs arising for neobanks
- Musk worrying about Tesla funding (NASDAQ: TSLA)
- Senate passes new gun legislation
- Are crypto trade fees moving to $0
- A coast to coast housing correction
- Netflix is laying of 300 more people (NASDAQ: NFLX)
- How to actually bag the first $100K
