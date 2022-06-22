Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 23, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

Voyager adds credit from Alameda (OTC: VYGVF)

DXtrade XT offers fractional trades

Bitpanda adds regulatory approval

FalconX adding $150M in Series D

Axoni adding HSBC & UBS to DLT

Euronext and LCH intro risk model

BBG et al push consolidated tapes

MGEX to provide CaaS to the IMX

Rakuten added 200 US, HK stocks

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

Zero Hash intro tax report services

Citi, METACO eye custody service (NYSE: C)

BitGo started NFT custody platform

Confluence appoints strategy chief

Praxent helps launch crowdfunding

Prime Trust added $100M Series B

Stashfin adds $270M, eyes growth

Raba partnership leads $2.1M seed

Stanhope hires a new senior leader

Tether is adding new pegged tokens

Infobird to provide AI chatbot offers

Optty adds Singapore fintech Pace

Future Fund raising $3.8M for tech

BIS puts CBDCs at center of focus

Klavi closing a $218M securitization

Pagaya trading on Nasdaq June 23 (NASDAQ: NDAQ)

INter&Co adds new advisory board

Mitek unveiled new KYC technology

Sumsub a regulated CaaS provider

Fintech Fido raises $30M Series A

Bento Engine raises $1M in a seed

Entrata has tapped brand new EVP

Magic Eden raised $130M Series B

Nium and Stellar enabling payouts

PayFuture appoints new leadership

IBEX onboards merchants in Miami

Cronos, Moralis added new support

CashD looks to redefine pay cycles

Starling is at million customer mark

Kernolab, Ondato team up on KYC

Banesco USA added on investment

KPMG intros metaverse collab hub

💭 Executive Perspective: Benzinga’s founder and CEO Jason Raznick was the Honorary Chair and Keynote Speaker at the 25th annual “Strictly Business” event on Tuesday, which focuses on the metropolitan Detroit business community.

Raznick shared his story on how Benzinga was created and built, and the core values which drive the company's growth:

- We do what we say

- It’s the what, not the who

- Urgency is the ante to play

- We find a better way

- We create raving fans

“Instead of a hierarchy or a monarchy, Benzinga is a place of do-ers. If you’re a do-er, I believe you can achieve anything — we don’t say we’re going to work today, we say we’re going to build.”

Click here for more on Raznick, Benzinga's origins, and some tips for self-starters.

👉 Interesting Reads: