Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 23, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Voyager adds credit from Alameda (OTC: VYGVF)
- DXtrade XT offers fractional trades
- Bitpanda adds regulatory approval
- FalconX adding $150M in Series D
- Axoni adding HSBC & UBS to DLT
- Euronext and LCH intro risk model
- BBG et al push consolidated tapes
- MGEX to provide CaaS to the IMX
- Rakuten added 200 US, HK stocks
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Zero Hash intro tax report services
- Citi, METACO eye custody service (NYSE: C)
- BitGo started NFT custody platform
- Confluence appoints strategy chief
- Praxent helps launch crowdfunding
- Prime Trust added $100M Series B
- Stashfin adds $270M, eyes growth
- Raba partnership leads $2.1M seed
- Stanhope hires a new senior leader
- Tether is adding new pegged tokens
- Infobird to provide AI chatbot offers
- Optty adds Singapore fintech Pace
- Future Fund raising $3.8M for tech
- BIS puts CBDCs at center of focus
- Klavi closing a $218M securitization
- Pagaya trading on Nasdaq June 23 (NASDAQ: NDAQ)
- INter&Co adds new advisory board
- Mitek unveiled new KYC technology
- Sumsub a regulated CaaS provider
- Fintech Fido raises $30M Series A
- Bento Engine raises $1M in a seed
- Entrata has tapped brand new EVP
- Magic Eden raised $130M Series B
- Nium and Stellar enabling payouts
- PayFuture appoints new leadership
- IBEX onboards merchants in Miami
- Cronos, Moralis added new support
- CashD looks to redefine pay cycles
- Starling is at million customer mark
- Kernolab, Ondato team up on KYC
- Banesco USA added on investment
- KPMG intros metaverse collab hub
💭 Executive Perspective: Benzinga’s founder and CEO Jason Raznick was the Honorary Chair and Keynote Speaker at the 25th annual “Strictly Business” event on Tuesday, which focuses on the metropolitan Detroit business community.
Raznick shared his story on how Benzinga was created and built, and the core values which drive the company's growth:
- We do what we say
- It’s the what, not the who
- Urgency is the ante to play
- We find a better way
- We create raving fans
“Instead of a hierarchy or a monarchy, Benzinga is a place of do-ers. If you’re a do-er, I believe you can achieve anything — we don’t say we’re going to work today, we say we’re going to build.”
Click here for more on Raznick, Benzinga's origins, and some tips for self-starters.
👉 Interesting Reads:
