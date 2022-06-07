Elon's Other Endeavors: What To Watch For And How You Could Be Early On The Next Tesla

(NASDAQ: TSLA) first became an IPO on July 2nd, 2010. Its initial listing price was $3.84. An initial investment of $100 in 2010 would be worth upwards of $32k at its peak in November of 2021. Obviously, it would have taken incredible insight and patience to see that payoff, but the recipe is there. Mr. Musk became the largest shareholder in 2004 and CEO in 2008. Originally Tesla Motors, the company was founded in July 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning.

It was a long road from upstart to the price tag of $1,240/share, but once Elon took over as CEO things started to move rapidly. It’s easy to understand the infatuation with Elon. He has found astronomical success in the world of business while doubling as a troll on Twitter. He routinely pushes the envelope and others’ buttons, he’s rubbed other billionaire’s the wrong way repeatedly, and can seemingly single-handedly alter the course of any cryptocurrency he name drops. Love him or hate him, it’s smart to pay attention to his moves. His business acumen speaks for itself. Aside from Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter, etc. what else is this man up to?

Neuralink has made its rounds in the news on and off for years, capturing the public's imagination after Elon discussed its potential on the Joe Rogan Podcast. Neuralink, if you’re unfamiliar, is a neurotechnology company focused on developing brain-computer interfaces. This technology would potentially allow those who are blind due to injury to gain sight again, people to participate in a form of telepathic communication, disease prediction, AI symbiosis, accessing memories on demand, etc. The possibilities are endless and it feels like anything you can dream of Neuralink providing is within the realm of possibilities. So, what if your only dream is to invest in NEURALINK early?

As early as December 27, 2021, it was possible to invest in Neuralink via tokenized shares on Orderbook.io. Orderbook is a decentralized trading platform that allows you to invest in companies before they become publicly traded. Tokenized stock shares serve as digital assets that are backed by the actual shares of Neuralink 1:1. When buying such assets, you purchase tokens that represent equity shares in a corporation but not the ownership rights in the underlying equity. Instead, you own a derivative collateralized by a share of the underlying stock that tracks its performance. The limited number of tokenized shares were bought quickly. Your best bet is to keep an eye out for more potential tokenized stocks, as it’s not likely to go public any time soon.

Another Musk endeavor is The Boring Company. The Boring Company is an American infrastructure and tunnel construction services company founded by Elon Musk. Its ongoing and proposed projects are designed for intra-city transit systems. TBC has completed two tunnels in Las Vegas for loop travel. The company has a valuation approaching $6 Billion.

The appeal is real, eliminating traffic congestion and greatly reducing transportation time, and in theory, vastly increasing safety. There are a ton of hurdles to overcome, including zoning laws, local, state, and federal governments, etc. However, the technology is undeniable and the demand is huge. However, given the massive valuation and Elon’s tendency to care more about the goal than the dollars, it may be a while before this company becomes public. Nevertheless, it may be wise to set alerts for the company that could literally transform the way we live (being able to commute to a job in 45 minutes, which used to take a few hours) because once there is an opportunity, it will be gone fast.

Elon is on the cutting edge of technology and aims to solve real-world problems. In a similar vein, here are (non-Elon) stocks worth monitoring: