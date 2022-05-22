Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 23, 2022

🏆 The Fintech Awards Are Upon Us: Benzinga is bringing back its annual Global Fintech Awards event this December.

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

FlatexDegiro announces crypto offer

TiiCKER intros personal brand NFTs

Commonwealth Bank pauses trading

Jeritex launching mobile trading app

FTX says no to PFOF w/ trading app

Prometheum ATS is launching in Q3

Inveniam & Rialto have partnered up

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

The Basis Point: ‘22 GS Conference (NYSE: GS)

Thought Machine securing Series D

Belong raises for rental management

Caribou raising $115M in a Series C

Lavu, Verifone offer unified payments

Circle CEO on crypto crash violence

Atom Bank adds on new technologist

Linux, FINOS provide event updates

Nexi, Piteco teamed up on payments

TrueNorth & MX ink new partnership

Uplinq and Ranqx accelerate lending

Forerunner added $25M for proptech

Coins.ph has added $30M for Web3

Postmates founder raising for crypto

Mastercard adding a biometrics offer (NYSE: MA)

Plaid expands, added new initiatives

👉 Interesting Reads: