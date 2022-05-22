Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 23, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- FlatexDegiro announces crypto offer
- TiiCKER intros personal brand NFTs
- Commonwealth Bank pauses trading
- Jeritex launching mobile trading app
- FTX says no to PFOF w/ trading app
- Prometheum ATS is launching in Q3
- Inveniam & Rialto have partnered up
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- The Basis Point: ‘22 GS Conference (NYSE: GS)
- Thought Machine securing Series D
- Belong raises for rental management
- Caribou raising $115M in a Series C
- Lavu, Verifone offer unified payments
- Circle CEO on crypto crash violence
- Atom Bank adds on new technologist
- Linux, FINOS provide event updates
- Nexi, Piteco teamed up on payments
- TrueNorth & MX ink new partnership
- Uplinq and Ranqx accelerate lending
- Forerunner added $25M for proptech
- Coins.ph has added $30M for Web3
- Postmates founder raising for crypto
- Mastercard adding a biometrics offer (NYSE: MA)
- Plaid expands, added new initiatives
👉 Interesting Reads:
- TikTokers drop NFT Web3 on-ramp
- SPX $3,600.00 is the new bull case (NYSE: SPY)
- Options and their part in SPX’s drop
- Fathead takes a stake in big moods
- Fed’s Bullard sees rate cut by 2023
- US Ministry of Truth hits snag, ends
- Sahil Bloom talks how to cold email
- US Indo-Pacific strategy likely to fail
- Net Interest: The search for stability
- Boeing Starliner makes it to the ISS (NYSE: BA)
- Shopping in 2030 w/ crypto, & meta
- HSBC head slams climate alarmists (NYSE: HSBC)
