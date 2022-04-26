 Skip to main content

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 27, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 26, 2022 7:32pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • Fidelity adds 401k bitcoin investing.
  • Copper intros investing and crypto.
  • FTX picks Eventus for surveillance. (CRYPTO: FTT)
  • Bybit added crypto options function.
  • Robinhood says it is laying off staff. (NASDAQ: HOOD)
  • ex-Jefferies leads launch exchange.
  • Kraken eyeing leadership additions.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • Paxful, HRF team up on education.
  • Jefferies eyes a move into cryptos. (NYSE: JEF)
  • NJFCU adds Jack Henry services.
  • Citi funds in SME finance platform. (NYSE: C)
  • TrueLayer has unveiled VRP APIs.
  • Revolut eyes crypto and mortgages.
  • TD targets Florida tech talent pool. (NYSE: TD)
  • Fort Worth, Texas becomes miner.
  • Stripe launches Partner Ecosystem.
  • A16z & Solana founders back fund. (CRYPTO: SOL)
  • ION & Stripe striked a partnership.
  • Stripe launches partner ecosystem.
  • Prime Trust founder places NFT bet.
  • Nexa Equity has purchased Choice.
  • Signicat bought RegTech Sphonic.
  • RQD, TradingBlock grew relations.
  • Cashology, Nordigen have teamed.
  • PayByCar completing a $4M seed.
  • Vesta Equity closes seed financing.
  • Circle, SeedInvest intro competition.
  • Starling Bank lifting up its valuation.
  • Fiserv has opened up app market. (NASDAQ: FISV)
  • JustiFi announcing new $4M raise.
  • Coinstar kiosks arrived in Vermont.
  • Self Financial expanded into credit.

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • FTX’s SBF explained yield-farming.
  • Could Musk face Tesla margin call. (NASDAQ: TSLA) (NYSE: TWTR)
  • Food inflation pressure will remain.
  • What’s Formula 1 bringing to Miami.
  • Russia has weaponized gas export.
  • Russia warned of nuclear war risks.

