Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 27, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Fidelity adds 401k bitcoin investing.
- Copper intros investing and crypto.
- FTX picks Eventus for surveillance. (CRYPTO: FTT)
- Bybit added crypto options function.
- Robinhood says it is laying off staff. (NASDAQ: HOOD)
- ex-Jefferies leads launch exchange.
- Kraken eyeing leadership additions.
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Paxful, HRF team up on education.
- Jefferies eyes a move into cryptos. (NYSE: JEF)
- NJFCU adds Jack Henry services.
- Citi funds in SME finance platform. (NYSE: C)
- TrueLayer has unveiled VRP APIs.
- Revolut eyes crypto and mortgages.
- TD targets Florida tech talent pool. (NYSE: TD)
- Fort Worth, Texas becomes miner.
- Stripe launches Partner Ecosystem.
- A16z & Solana founders back fund. (CRYPTO: SOL)
- ION & Stripe striked a partnership.
- Stripe launches partner ecosystem.
- Prime Trust founder places NFT bet.
- Nexa Equity has purchased Choice.
- Signicat bought RegTech Sphonic.
- RQD, TradingBlock grew relations.
- Cashology, Nordigen have teamed.
- PayByCar completing a $4M seed.
- Vesta Equity closes seed financing.
- Circle, SeedInvest intro competition.
- Starling Bank lifting up its valuation.
- Fiserv has opened up app market. (NASDAQ: FISV)
- JustiFi announcing new $4M raise.
- Coinstar kiosks arrived in Vermont.
- Self Financial expanded into credit.
👉 Interesting Reads:
