GreenBox (NASDAQ: GBOX) Committed To Becoming Leader In Financial Solutions Market

GreenBox (NASDAQ: GBOX), an innovative blockchain ledger fintech company, recently announced its financial results for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2021, (“Q4 FY2021”) and the fiscal year 2021 (“FY2021”). “GreenBox achieved record revenue in 2021 of $26.3 million, an increase of $17.8 million or 208.6% from $8.5 million in 2020. Processing volume for 2021 increased nearly tenfold to approximately $2.0 billion, from $202 million in 2020,” a recent article reads. “2020 unquestionably proved our ability to develop and deploy cutting-edge technology.

In 2021, we focused on executing on our strategy to build sustainable scale for our products, while adding new leadership team members that will drive our growth plan and establish GreenBox as a world-class brand,” said GreenBox CEO Fredi Nisan as part of the announcement of the preliminary results. “There’s a lot of pride around these 2021 results, no doubt.

But, make no mistake, we remain laser-focused on molding the future of this company and our determination of becoming the global leader in the digital financial solutions marketplace.”

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The company’s applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, fraud detection and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.GreenBoxPOS.com.

