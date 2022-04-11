Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 12, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- TradeStation grows new accounts.
- Coinbase is honing NFT initiatives. (NASDAQ: COIN)
- Tiger added lifetime no-fee trading.
- Capital.com adds to new accounts.
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Way making car ownership cheap.
- Crypto.com, UFC to pay in bitcoin.
- Neon is appointing new leadership.
- RITMO secures $200M in funding.
- Stripe-backed Fast shutting down.
- EU launches a digital finance offer.
- Stenn banked $50M for SMB tech.
- Uniswap intros Web3 venture unit.
- Kippa adding digital payment offer.
- Square adding next-gen iPad POS. (NYSE: SQ)
- TransUnion picks Provenair for AI. (NYSE: TRU)
- Fintech Nubank nets $650M credit.
- AmEx taps i2c on fintech offerings. (NYSE: AXP)
- Mastercard adds crypto trademark. (NYSE: MA)
👉 Interesting Reads:
