Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 12, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 11, 2022 7:20pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • TradeStation grows new accounts.
  • Coinbase is honing NFT initiatives. (NASDAQ: COIN)
  • Tiger added lifetime no-fee trading.
  • Capital.com adds to new accounts.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • Way making car ownership cheap.
  • Crypto.com, UFC to pay in bitcoin.
  • Neon is appointing new leadership.
  • RITMO secures $200M in funding.
  • Stripe-backed Fast shutting down.
  • EU launches a digital finance offer.
  • Stenn banked $50M for SMB tech.
  • Uniswap intros Web3 venture unit.
  • Kippa adding digital payment offer.
  • Square adding next-gen iPad POS. (NYSE: SQ)
  • TransUnion picks Provenair for AI. (NYSE: TRU)
  • Fintech Nubank nets $650M credit.
  • AmEx taps i2c on fintech offerings. (NYSE: AXP)
  • Mastercard adds crypto trademark. (NYSE: MA)

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Man runs a record to help Ukraine.
  • Blockchain the future of Hollywood.
  • Housing market: Re-writing history.
  • TravelX, Air Europa launched NFT.
  • CBDC likely to take years to make.
  • North Equities taps IR for new gen.

