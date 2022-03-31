Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 1, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

InvestX appointed new leadership.

CME will add daily futures options. (NASDAQ: CME)

Orbis Systems releasing OneView.

GS bitcoin OTC trade paving way. (NYSE: GS) (CRYPTO: BTC)

Delta app added new NFT tracker.

Blockchain.com raises a Series D.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

Apple looks to hone fintech vision. (NASDAQ: AAPL)

Jia Finance taps $5M seed round.

Ratepay & PayPal are partnering. (NYSE: PYPL)

Khanza lands $38M in a Series A.

Verizon, Nova Credit partnered up.

PingPong fintech inks partnership.

Flutterwave backing fintech Dapio.

Binance, Grammy org teaming up.

Simetrik secures $24M in funding.

Yonder raises seed funds for card.

Polygon, Credix are partnering up. (CRYPTO: MATIC)

Buk is acquiring Spanish Payflow.

Adyen eyeing embedded finances.

APS adds new MetaBank funding.

Centre recruits Polygon & Solana. (CRYPTO: SOL)

Leal adding $10M Series A round.

MetaBank makes strategic moves.

02W picks Nordigen over banking.

Sprout adds a $3M funding round.

Klarna added new open bank unit.

Waves Labs seeking more growth.

👉 Interesting Reads: