Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 1, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- InvestX appointed new leadership.
- CME will add daily futures options. (NASDAQ: CME)
- Orbis Systems releasing OneView.
- GS bitcoin OTC trade paving way. (NYSE: GS) (CRYPTO: BTC)
- Delta app added new NFT tracker.
- Blockchain.com raises a Series D.
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Apple looks to hone fintech vision. (NASDAQ: AAPL)
- Jia Finance taps $5M seed round.
- Ratepay & PayPal are partnering. (NYSE: PYPL)
- Khanza lands $38M in a Series A.
- Verizon, Nova Credit partnered up.
- PingPong fintech inks partnership.
- Flutterwave backing fintech Dapio.
- Binance, Grammy org teaming up.
- Simetrik secures $24M in funding.
- Yonder raises seed funds for card.
- Polygon, Credix are partnering up. (CRYPTO: MATIC)
- Buk is acquiring Spanish Payflow.
- Adyen eyeing embedded finances.
- APS adds new MetaBank funding.
- Centre recruits Polygon & Solana. (CRYPTO: SOL)
- Leal adding $10M Series A round.
- MetaBank makes strategic moves.
- 02W picks Nordigen over banking.
- Sprout adds a $3M funding round.
- Klarna added new open bank unit.
- Waves Labs seeking more growth.
👉 Interesting Reads:
- Principles: Career success guides.
- Formula 1 is headed to Las Vegas.
- Tampa the next Austin fintech hub.
- Bank spots powerful selloff trigger.
- Risk of starting a crypto exchange.
- Harvard’s war against a professor.
- Conversation w/Ripple co-founder.
- What the GFC taught us about VC.
