Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 1, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 31, 2022 7:07pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • InvestX appointed new leadership.
  • CME will add daily futures options. (NASDAQ: CME)
  • Orbis Systems releasing OneView.
  • GS bitcoin OTC trade paving way. (NYSE: GS) (CRYPTO: BTC)
  • Delta app added new NFT tracker.
  • Blockchain.com raises a Series D.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • Apple looks to hone fintech vision. (NASDAQ: AAPL)
  • Jia Finance taps $5M seed round.
  • Ratepay & PayPal are partnering. (NYSE: PYPL)
  • Khanza lands $38M in a Series A.
  • Verizon, Nova Credit partnered up.
  • PingPong fintech inks partnership.
  • Flutterwave backing fintech Dapio.
  • Binance, Grammy org teaming up.
  • Simetrik secures $24M in funding.
  • Yonder raises seed funds for card.
  • Polygon, Credix are partnering up. (CRYPTO: MATIC)
  • Buk is acquiring Spanish Payflow.
  • Adyen eyeing embedded finances.
  • APS adds new MetaBank funding.
  • Centre recruits Polygon & Solana. (CRYPTO: SOL)
  • Leal adding $10M Series A round.
  • MetaBank makes strategic moves.
  • 02W picks Nordigen over banking.
  • Sprout adds a $3M funding round.
  • Klarna added new open bank unit.
  • Waves Labs seeking more growth.

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Principles: Career success guides.
  • Formula 1 is headed to Las Vegas.
  • Tampa the next Austin fintech hub.
  • Bank spots powerful selloff trigger.
  • Risk of starting a crypto exchange.
  • Harvard’s war against a professor.
  • Conversation w/Ripple co-founder.
  • What the GFC taught us about VC.

