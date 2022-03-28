Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 29, 2022

🏆 The Fintech Awards Are Upon Us: Benzinga is bringing back its annual Global Fintech Awards event this November.

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

FTX adds a new EU strategy lead.

Webull has added ApeCoin token.

Pepper rolls out crypto trade offer.

US could alter stock trading rules.

Coinbase wears acquisition crown. (NASDAQ: COIN)

CME intros micro-btc, eth options. (NASDAQ: CME)

Cowen launches digital asset side. (NASDAQ: COWN)

Huobi intros Moonriver hackathon.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

What Q2’s launch of Helix means.

Zepto added $25M AUD Series A.

Greenlight adds chief legal officer.

Revolut expanding US leadership.

VGS is leveraging network tokens.

Chase eyeing the UK savings mkt. (NYSE: JPM)

BoE now part of MIT CBDC roster.

Plinqit integrates Jack Henry tech.

NFT market Blur adds $11M seed.

Mashreq spins off payments offer.

CreditRich, Qolo pin a agreement.

Corbital added Waves Labs in US.

Lunar eyes purchase of Instabank.

AREIP eyes real estate tech rules.

Apple throws $150M on bank offer. (NASDAQ: AAPL)

