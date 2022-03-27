Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 28, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

Benzinga exclusive with WonderFi.

TradeStation Crypto expands offer.

Paradigm invests ~$9M in Ribbon.

Podcast w/Perpetual Protocol lead.

Coincheck is listing on the Nasdaq.

CFTC’s input on FTX retail margin.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

Wealth raises $16M in seed funds.

MoonPay adds fincrime watchdog.

Inside Stripe’s 2nd shot at cryptos.

Exxon pilots bitcoin mining project. (NYSE: XOM) (CRYPTO: BTC)

Nexo experiments w/liquid staking.

Truework added instant approvals.

Fed’s Waller: Blockchain overrated.

Colombia’s Plurall securing $1.5M.

Ola eyes Avail Finance acquisition.

Katie Haun lands $1.5B for crypto.

Avalanche launches a creator fund.

Mastercard driving scale of BNPL. (NYSE: MA)

PayPal Ventures invests in Cymbio. (NASDAQ: PYPL)

Aavenir adds $6M Series A round.

LG eyes crypto and DLT initiatives.

Worldcoin adds $100M in a round.

European fintech rankings in 2022.

👉 Interesting Reads: