Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 25, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi

TradeStation entering Puerto Rico.

Goldman, DTCC dissect T+1, T+0. (NYSE: GS)

Cross River grows crypto services.

AMarkets introduces a trading app.

Meta looks to trading in metaverse. (NASDAQ: FB)

Coinbase adds payments support. (NASDAQ: COIN)

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

NFX-backed fintech raises $140M.

Zesty.ai taps Brex for venture debt.

Outgo announces platform launch.

Fable eyes profits in nearly a year.

Carta, Acquired forged partnership.

Clara & Mastercard grew presence. (NYSE: MA)

Coinweb launches ETH integration.

Fink: Ukraine war may spur crypto.

GoCardless added new fraud tech.

Alviere adds crypto products, tech.

Ola eyes Avail Finance acquisition.

Kadmos closes $9.1M seed round.

Phi Labs adding $21M seed round.

👉 Interesting Reads

A laundromat that earns $3M/year.

Anonymous is hacking Russia CB.

US hedging against nuke conflicts.

A $700M yacht belongs to V. Putin.

J. Dimon pitching Biden on energy. (NYSE: JPM)

Biden worried over Putin reactions.

