Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 24, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi
- IBKR adding to sustainability offer. (NASDAQ: IBKR)
- Jane Street backs NEAR protocol.
- DelphX adding agreement w/Halo. (OTC: DPXCF)
- Cowen hones digital asset visions. (NASDAQ: COWN)
- Prometheum secures $15M round.
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech
- AffiniPay adds Kenect partnership.
- Reach secures $30M growth raise.
- Mastercard rolls out open banking. (NYSE: MA)
- Figure to launch crypto mortgages.
- Fanbase taps a $2.6M crowdraise.
- GPS, Mastercard partner on cards. (NYSE: MA)
- Florida accepts BTC tax payments. (CRYPTO: BTC)
- JPM scrutinized for tech spending. (NYSE: JPM)
- Apple bought fintech Credit Kudos. (NASDAQ: AAPL)
- Handle.com adding a $10M round.
👉 Interesting Reads
- Actual impact of QE, rate changes.
- Katie Haun on Dark Web & bitcoin.
- Amid virus, traders sleep at offices.
- Sahil Bloom: The new way to learn.
- Ethereum's price may be over $5K. (CRYPTO: ETH)
