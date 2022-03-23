Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 24, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi

IBKR adding to sustainability offer. (NASDAQ: IBKR)

Jane Street backs NEAR protocol.

DelphX adding agreement w/Halo. (OTC: DPXCF)

Cowen hones digital asset visions. (NASDAQ: COWN)

Prometheum secures $15M round.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

AffiniPay adds Kenect partnership.

Reach secures $30M growth raise.

Mastercard rolls out open banking. (NYSE: MA)

Figure to launch crypto mortgages.

Fanbase taps a $2.6M crowdraise.

GPS, Mastercard partner on cards. (NYSE: MA)

Florida accepts BTC tax payments. (CRYPTO: BTC)

JPM scrutinized for tech spending. (NYSE: JPM)

Apple bought fintech Credit Kudos. (NASDAQ: AAPL)

Handle.com adding a $10M round.

👉 Interesting Reads

Actual impact of QE, rate changes.

Katie Haun on Dark Web & bitcoin.

Amid virus, traders sleep at offices.

Sahil Bloom: The new way to learn.

Ethereum's price may be over $5K. (CRYPTO: ETH)

