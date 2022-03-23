 Skip to main content

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 24, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 23, 2022 5:55pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi

  • IBKR adding to sustainability offer. (NASDAQ: IBKR)
  • Jane Street backs NEAR protocol.
  • DelphX adding agreement w/Halo. (OTC: DPXCF)
  • Cowen hones digital asset visions. (NASDAQ: COWN)
  • Prometheum secures $15M round.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

  • AffiniPay adds Kenect partnership.
  • Reach secures $30M growth raise.
  • Mastercard rolls out open banking. (NYSE: MA)
  • Figure to launch crypto mortgages.
  • Fanbase taps a $2.6M crowdraise.
  • GPS, Mastercard partner on cards. (NYSE: MA)
  • Florida accepts BTC tax payments. (CRYPTO: BTC)
  • JPM scrutinized for tech spending. (NYSE: JPM)
  • Apple bought fintech Credit Kudos. (NASDAQ: AAPL)
  • Handle.com adding a $10M round.

👉 Interesting Reads

  • Actual impact of QE, rate changes.
  • Katie Haun on Dark Web & bitcoin.
  • Amid virus, traders sleep at offices.
  • Sahil Bloom: The new way to learn.
  • Ethereum's price may be over $5K. (CRYPTO: ETH)

