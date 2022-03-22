Robinhood Fires Up Rivalry With PayPal and Other Fintech With Latest Launch
- Robinhood Markets Inc's (NASDAQ: HOOD) Robinhood Money launched a new debit card to allow spare change investing, Reuters reports.
- Consumer finance apps like Chime and Acorns Grow Inc allowed spare change investing that lets users invest small amounts of money, which is very popular among younger users.
- Now Robinhood users could round up their change to the nearest dollar and invest it in assets of their choice with the new cash card.
- Robinhood would also offer a weekly bonus and separate accounts for investing and spending.
- The Robinhood users can receive paychecks up to two days in advance, via direct deposit, a feature similar to PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL).
- The Robinhood users could also automatically invest a portion of their paychecks. The new features would be free of charge.
- Robinhood looked to capitalize on the consumer shift towards debit cards and digital spending by the move.
- Price Action: HOOD shares traded higher by 2.57% at $13.39 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.