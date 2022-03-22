 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Robinhood Fires Up Rivalry With PayPal and Other Fintech With Latest Launch
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 1:18pm   Comments
Share:
Robinhood Fires Up Rivalry With PayPal and Other Fintech With Latest Launch
  • Robinhood Markets Inc's (NASDAQ: HOOD) Robinhood Money launched a new debit card to allow spare change investing, Reuters reports.
  • Consumer finance apps like Chime and Acorns Grow Inc allowed spare change investing that lets users invest small amounts of money, which is very popular among younger users.
  • Now Robinhood users could round up their change to the nearest dollar and invest it in assets of their choice with the new cash card. 
  • Robinhood would also offer a weekly bonus and separate accounts for investing and spending.
  • The Robinhood users can receive paychecks up to two days in advance, via direct deposit, a feature similar to PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL).
  • The Robinhood users could also automatically invest a portion of their paychecks. The new features would be free of charge.
  • Robinhood looked to capitalize on the consumer shift towards debit cards and digital spending by the move.
  • Price Action: HOOD shares traded higher by 2.57% at $13.39 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HOOD)

HubSpot's Recent Data Breach Affect BlockFi, Swan Bitcoin, NYDIG and Circle: CoinDesk
How Trading App Wolfpack Helps New Investors: Discovery, Trading And Growth
If You Invest $100 In Shiba Inu Today, Here's How Much You'll Have If The Doge-Killer Returns To All-Time Highs
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 18, 2022
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Robinhood Markets
Why Is Shiba Inu Trending On CoinMarketCap?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsFintech News Tech Media