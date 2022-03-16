Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 17, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi

Wealthface added premium trading.

A Reddit AMA with Voyager’s CEO. (OTC: VYGVF)

Coinbase introduces new Pay offer.

MEMX to launch options exchange.

FTX adding crypto license in Dubai.

DTCC adds clarity to T+1 transition.

EQONEX, Capitalise partnering up.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

American Express eyes metaverse. (NYSE: AXP)

Play2Pay selecting Miami for office.

Marlette adding $225M in Series E.

EU is proposing simpler settlement.

Perfios has acquired fintech Karza.

Versana launching new loan fintech.

Kamino adds $6.1M funding round.

Luno launches new investment arm.

SCMP spins off blockchain venture.

Mastercard beefs up BNPL network. (NYSE: MA)

Onuu adding $6M in Seed A round.

Shift4, Giving Block start campaign.

CFPB urged to tackle BNPL market.

Exodus starts trading on Securitize.

Baselane launches a bank platform.

👉 Interesting Reads

Zelensky’s TV show now on Netflix. (NASDAQ: NFLX)

Americans would risk a nuclear war.

Instagram looking to push out NFTs. (NASDAQ: FB)

Citadel opens up after $7B windfall.

Chernobyl turmoil. Workers trapped.

🔦 Spotlight: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) projects pension and sovereign wealth funds are poised to rebuild risk-on positions that have fallen in value between Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising inflation -- with a potential $230 billion equity-buying spree that could boost beleaguered global equity markets by as much as 10%.

Source: Bloomberg