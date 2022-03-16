2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: Sergey Sedov, Award Nomination Announced

In November, Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space.

The event will award Benzinga Finalists, those top companies and executives part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index, for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Sergey Sedov, Founder of Robocash Group as a nominee for Most Impactful Fintech Executive

Robocash Group was founded in 2013.

Robocash Group is an international fintech holding providing robotic financial services in alternative lending. Headquartered in Singapore, Robocash Group is on a mission to bring global innovative solutions to emerging markets. The Group’s companies provide a variety of online financial services specializing in consumer lending in Russia, Kazakhstan, Spain, the Philippines, Indonesia, India, Vietnam and Sri Lanka, and the investment platform in Croatia.

Sergey Sedov has been in the industry for 20 years.

Sergey Sedov has over 20 years of experience in business management, marketplace lending, real estate, commerce and production. He started his first IT company in 2002 while studying at university. Three years after co-founding his first lending company FinTerra, Sergey founded the online lending service Robot Zaymer and started building Robocash Group. Today, the Group provides financing solutions in 9 countries across Europe and Asia. In 2017, Sergey founded an investment platform in Europe, which has already attracted more than 37 M EUR of investments. Sergey holds Ph.D. in Economics and guides the global expansion of Robocash Group.

For more information, visit Sergey Sedov at https://www.linkedin.com/in/sergey-sedov/. Cast your vote for them to win the Benzinga People’s Choice Award HERE.

Start your application for the 2022 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards HERE.