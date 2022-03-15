Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 16, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi

BBG Bridge is going live in Europe.

Endex starts new investing platform.

Forescite & Apex are partnering up.

TradeStation sponsors sports team.

Binance eyeing purchase of broker.

Charles River launching new offers.

Trading Technologies buys RCM-X.

NYSE President honing data focus. (NYSE: ICE)

Glue42, Iress adding to experience.

Crypto.com rolled out US exchange.

Yieldstreet launches new art funds.

24 Exchange reaching a milestone.

CoinShares ups stake in FlowBank.

LSE is entering the private markets.

Acorns added $300M for its growth.

State Street Digital will add to team. (NYSE: STT)

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

Plaid reshuffles team, eyes growth.

LOANtuitive emerging from stealth.

JPM will buy fintech Global Shares. (NYSE: JPM)

Green Dot aligned w/Plaid network.

FCA searches for new crypto head.

Clickatell is adding new integration.

Perfios eyeing buy of fintech Karza.

SnapRefund is targeting insurance.

Gauntlet adding $23.8M in a round.

ConsenSys raises $450M in round.

Kolleno raises for cash flow fintech.

Trulioo growing verification solution.

Apex Group acquires stake in FAC.

Refinitiv, Vestorly are partnering up.

TravelX adds $10M funding round.

Moove secures $105M in Series A.

HSBC eyes closure of 69 branches. (NYSE: HSBC)

A16z taps prosecutor for crypto role.

Bazaar adding $70M in a Series B.

LQwD is developing payments tech.

👉 Interesting Reads

60/40 hurts most since 2008 crash.

China digital yuan challenges USD.

BNP unpacking DLT & tokenization.

Russia wants armed China drones.

🔦 Spotlight: From a historical perspective, during a recession, S&P 500 EPS typically falls by 13% from peak to trough before rebounding by 17% during the subsequent four quarters.

Source: Goldman Sachs