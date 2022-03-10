Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 11, 2022

🔦 Spotlight: LimeWire — a now-defunct file-sharing service that was used widely for pirating music in the early 2000s — announced that it is coming back to life to relaunch as a music non-fungible token service.

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi

Lunar raises $77M, builds platform.

FTX, Stripe partnered on payments.

Coinbase blocks 25K crypto wallets. (NASDAQ: COIN)

FTX launches new institutional unit.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

Revolut CRO quits for web3 vision.

Portage Ventures raising big funds.

Soulection + Radio sell artist music.

DataRails secures a Series B raise.

AX raises for a crypto options fund.

Brookings: the benefits of a CBDC.

Cega raises $4.3M in a seed round.

Lendable grows valuation to $4.6B.

Stilt adds $14M, launches platform.

Glen AI added $10.8M seed round.

Atlantic Money aims for mkt share.

Elrond Network acquiring Twispay.

Milo added $17M in Series A round.

Visa completes its Tink acquisition. (NYSE: V)

In3 adds $11.1M in Series A round.

FTX, Alkemi Network, Centre team.

Trulioo is launching new initiatives.

AstroPay eyeing LatAm expansion.

MSUFCU is implementing Boost.ai.

📚 Thought-Provoking Statement: The last 15 years we've gotten used to a big crash and big fast recovery, but current positioning (fast money out of the market, retail max long, and buying the dip) is how you get a 2+ year choppy bear grind

👉 Interesting Reads

The best ways to expand your luck.

NYT reporter – FBI at insurrection.

North Korea got to test missile tech.

Pomp: Inflation totally out of control.

Putin: Russia will emerge stronger.

Yellen: Inflation but no to recession.

Oil has its biggest shock since 70s.

GS and JPM cut Russian business. (NYSE: GS) (NYSE: JPM)

Why Abramovich can’t sell Chelsea.

How to take advantage of volatility.

JPM’s Dimon worrying about a war.

