Meet The Top Blockchain-Based Platform Bringing Fintech To Everyday Convenience Stores

Brian Cox, CEO of SurgePays (NASDAQ: SURG), was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on March 4, 2022.

SurgePays is a blockchain-based software platform that processes third-party prepaid wireless activations while also functioning as an e-commerce platform dropshipping top convenience store products. Brian discussed SurgePays cryptocurrency implications and the inner workings of the company.

Watch the full interview here: