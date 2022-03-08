 Skip to main content

Meet The Top Blockchain-Based Platform Bringing Fintech To Everyday Convenience Stores

Jacinta Sherris  
March 08, 2022 12:10pm   Comments
Photo by Sinitta Leunen on Unsplash 

Brian Cox, CEO of SurgePays (NASDAQ: SURG), was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on March 4, 2022. 

SurgePays is a blockchain-based software platform that processes third-party prepaid wireless activations while also functioning as an e-commerce platform dropshipping top convenience store products. Brian discussed SurgePays cryptocurrency implications and the inner workings of the company. 

Watch the full interview here:

