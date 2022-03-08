Meet The Top Blockchain-Based Platform Bringing Fintech To Everyday Convenience Stores
Brian Cox, CEO of SurgePays (NASDAQ: SURG), was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on March 4, 2022.
SurgePays is a blockchain-based software platform that processes third-party prepaid wireless activations while also functioning as an e-commerce platform dropshipping top convenience store products. Brian discussed SurgePays cryptocurrency implications and the inner workings of the company.
Watch the full interview here:
