Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 8, 2022

🔦 Spotlight: The pandemic fueled a rise in stock market engagement, with higher levels of account openings and heavier equity and options volumes.

As the world returns to normal and market participants look for more efficient ways to build wealth for the long-term, new finance apps are popping up with supposed solutions.

One such app is offered by Streetbeat, a StartX accelerator graduate that just closed on a $10-million seed round led by TTV Capital, with additional backing from investors including Seraph Group and AAF Management.

In learning more about how participants can more methodically position themselves for volatile markets, Streetbeat’s founder and CEO Damián Scavo spoke with Benzinga.

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi

tZERO ATS adding second security.

TradeStation supports CME product.

Nasdaq is launching crypto courses. (NASDAQ: NDAQ)

Haruko the one-stop shop for crypto.

FTX expanded exchange to Europe.

Nagax set to launch crypto platform.

Robinhood to launch new cash card. (NASDAQ: HOOD)

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

Shake Shack adds bitcoin cashback. (NYSE: SHAK)

CargoX adds to work w/government.

Dash adds $32.8M for wallet fintech.

Sequoia, STV led Tabby $54M raise.

KBC has launched AI fintech DISCAI.

CredAvenue secures $137M funding.

Yoco is talking to raise $150M round.

FTX’s Brett Harrison talks sanctions.

Zeta raises & partners w/Mastercard.

Stanford researchers build Espresso.

Immutable added $200M in funding.

Eyal Waldman leads Hedgewiz raise.

DealMaker finishing new acquisition.

Crunchbase: Fintech funding falling.

Walmart looks to fintech innovations. (NYSE: WMT)

Nichole Wischoff adds $50M to fund.

LedgerEdge, ZeroBeta hone pricing.

AutoFi adds $85M to grow business.

📚 Thought-Provoking Statement: ‘‘When people begin anticipating inflation, it doesn’t do you any good anymore.’’

Source: Paul Volcker

