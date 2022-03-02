2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: Sellers Funding With The Most Impactful Fintech Executive Nomination

Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking and recognition in the financial technology space, in November.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers — those top companies and executives who are part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index — for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Sellers Funding with the Most Impactful Fintech Executive award nomination.

Context: Founded in 2017, Sellers Funding is a financial platform offering working capital solutions, analytical solutions and payment solutions for e-commerce businesses. The company is a pioneer in the fintech industry and is helping online retailers grow and scale their businesses.

In the simplest way possible: Sellers Funding helps e-commerce businesses access the financing and payment solutions they need to succeed.

Offering: Sellers Funding offers working capital, business credit cards, payout advances, digital wallets, automated sales reports, tax tools and more. Ecommerce businesses can use Sellers Funding’s solutions to improve their cash flow and manage their finances more effectively. It also boasts comprehensive e-commerce payment management solutions.

Innovation Outlook: Sellers Funding seeks to make an impact in the fintech industry. This new type of one-stop-shop financing platform for e-commerce sites offers personalized solutions for growing their businesses.