2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: MarketXLS Limited, Multiple Award Nominations

Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking and recognition in the financial technology space, in November.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers — those top companies and executives who are part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index — for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents MarketXLS Limited with the Best Investment Research Tech, Best Portfolio Tracker and Best Financial Research Company award nomination.

Context: Founded in 2015, MarketXLS Limited is a fintech specializing in providing the software, tools, and data that makes it easy to research, track and invest in financial markets.

In the simplest way possible: MarketXLS Limited is an excel-based investment research solution for investors.

Offering: MarketXLS Limited brings an integrating investing and trading experience in your Spreadsheets, making it easier for investors to use excel skills and market knowledge.

“There are effectively 750 million users of Excel around the world. When I started MarketXLS, I was surprised to see that every platform could export data to Excel. Still, there was no one focusing on what users were supposed to do when they got to Excel,” MarketXLS Limited Founder and CEO Ankur Mohan said. “So, if everyone is using Excel and that’s what they want at the end of the day, why not bring them what they need instead of creating more apps and platforms? I thought it would be a good idea to bring analytics and market information to Excel to help individual investors reduce the gap that exists (vs. Wall Street).”

Innovation Outlook: MarketXLS Limited seeks to make an impact in investment tools by developing and executing a great investment strategy that should not require millions of dollars but rather a calculated set of decisions. MarketXLS also now includes CryptoCurrency Data. Falling in line with the latest trends in the Digital Asset Segment, its investment tool presents a unique set of methodologies of pulling in the crypto data right into your Excel worksheet. MarketXLS provides a set of dedicated learning resources so that you can take that next big investment decision without any second thoughts.

“For decades, I have been hearing that Excel is going away. I have been using Excel for 20 years, and it hasn’t gone away. I don’t think it should go anywhere because it works. It gives anybody the freedom and the flexibility to create useful solutions without having to spend thousands or tens of thousands of dollars or millions of dollars for that matter. Just use it to produce something useful for those who need it,” Mohan added.