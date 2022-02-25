2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: MDOTM, Best New Product And Best Data Analysis Tool Award Nominations

Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking and recognition in the financial technology space, in November.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers — those top companies and executives who are part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index — for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents MDOTM with the Best New Product and Best Data Analysis Tool award nominations.

Context: Founded in 2015, MDOTM is a fintech specializing in developing artificial intelligence (AI)-driven investment strategies.

The company is a pioneer in the portfolio advisory and asset allocation industry and has helped institutional investors accumulate a total of 750 million euros ($849 million).

MDOTM develops artificial intelligence (AI)-driven investment strategies for institutional clients, including banks, insurance companies, family offices, pension funds and wealth and asset managers.

Offering: MDOTM provides tailored AI-driven portfolio advisory and asset allocation solutions allowing institutional investors to enhance their investment decision-making process.

“There are two rules in investing: You need to have an edge and there is no second chance,” said CEO Tommaso Miglior. “Today information is hidden in the data more than ever before, and AI is the tool to win this challenge.”

Innovation Outlook: MDOTM seeks to make an impact in portfolio advisory and asset allocation industry.

“We were founded with the goal of combining the most scientific methods of finance on one side with the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence on the other to be the most stable, robust investment result for our clients,” said Miglior on MDOTM’s efforts to innovate and iterate.