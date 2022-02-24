2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: Barchart, Best API Award Nomination

Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking and recognition in the financial technology space, in November.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers — those top companies and executives who are part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index — for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Barchart with the Outstanding Performance: Best API award nomination.

Context: Founded in 1995, Barchart is a fintech specializing in market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.

The company’s diversified client base trusts Barchart’s innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office. At the same time, its media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications.

The company is a pioneer in the commodities and futures market data industry and has helped 5m Publishing, ADM Investor Services Inc. and Bank of Canada.

In the simplest way possible: bridges the gap for financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications.

Offering: Barchart provides market data and services, allowing developing strong client relationships, providing superior customer service, and tailoring solutions to our clients’ specific business needs.

“From the retail to institutional side, and across so many industries, including financial services, commodities, media and technology, we’ve developed a thriving business which I’m dedicated to continuing to grow,” said Mark Haraburda, CEO of Barchart. “Barchart has become a household name in the world of market data, but it’s a large industry, and we are still a small firm compared to some of our competitors.”

Innovation Outlook: Barchart seeks to make an impact in the global financial, media, and commodity industries.

“There are significant opportunities to expand, including new content sets, products, and regions, as well as by adding value to our existing relationships,” said Haraburda on Barchart’s efforts to innovate and iterate. “Also, we will continue to stand out by focusing on a superior customer experience, which includes our technology, reliability and support.”