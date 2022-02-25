2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: Turnkey Lender, Best New Product Award Nomination

Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking and recognition in the financial technology space, in November.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers — those top companies and executives who are part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index — for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Turnkey Lender with the Best New Product award nomination.

Context: Founded in 2015, Turnkey Lender is a fintech specializing in AI-driven lending automation.

The company is a pioneer in the digital banking industry and has helped DocuSign, Shopify, Microsoft and many others through partnerships and deals.

In the simplest way possible: Turnkey is a global unified lending management team that employs AI-driven software that automates the complete lending process for any business.

Offering: Turnkey Lender provides AI-driven lending automation, allowing businesses, governments and NGOs to automate and optimize their lending and borrowing processes.

“TurnKey Lender engineers are the brilliant minds around the globe that create the most intelligent, secure, and user-friendly lending automation based on meticulously written business requirements and specification,” said Turnkey. “This is a battle-tested crew of smart technicians who dig till they find the solution to your exact challenge and implement it successfully.”

Innovation Outlook: Turnkey Lender seeks to make an impact in the AI and lending industries.