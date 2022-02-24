2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: iPipeline, Best InsurTech Award Nomination

Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking and recognition in the financial technology space, in November.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers — those top companies and executives who are part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index — for their accomplishments innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents iPipeline with the Best InsurTech award nomination.

Context: Founded in 1995, iPipeline is a fintech company specializing in providing full end-to-end digital solutions for insurance companies.

The company is a pioneer in the InsurTech industry and has helped thousands of uninsured and underinsured individuals secure their financial futures.

In the simplest way possible: iPipeline optimizes and simplifies insurers’ operations.

Offering: iPipeline provides end-to-end digital solutions, allowing Insurers to operate as effectively and efficiently as possible.

“Our SSG Digital® Platform is the most extensive end-to-end platform available today, offering our customers extensive flexibility and levels of customization matched to their unique business needs,” said CEO Larry Berran.

Innovation Outlook: iPipeline seeks to make an impact in Insurtech.

“We have focused on bringing innovative technologies of significance that streamline and accelerate business processes to the global industry. The outcome is increased premiums, reduced costs, and improved operational efficiencies that fuel growth in today’s highly competitive marketplace for our customers,” said Berran on iPipeline’s efforts to innovate and iterate.