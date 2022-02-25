2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: Dana D'Auria, Top Financial Influencer Award Nomination

Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space, in November 2022.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers, those top companies, and executives part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index for their accomplishments innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Envestnet’s Dana D’Auria with the Top Financial Influencer Award nomination.

Context: Founded in 1999, Envestnet is a fintech specializing in wealth management technology.

The company is a pioneer in the financial industry and has helped asset managers, bank wealth management organizations, independent advisory networks and broker-dealer home offices.

In the simplest way possible: Envestnet helps people live a financially intelligent life through their proprietary technology platform and wealth management services.

Offering: Envestnet provides wealth management technology and services, allowing investors and advisors to meet their financial goals, control market drawdowns, build credit and invest insightfully.

“Envestnet is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered,” said Envestnet. “Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone.”

Innovation Outlook: Envestnet seeks to make an impact in the future of wealth management.

“I have had the privilege of working in close partnership with Envestnet over the past 14 years, and I am proud to officially join its investment management arm after witnessing firsthand how much its distribution and research services support growth for the firm as well as asset managers, advisors, and investors,” said Co-Chief Investment Officer Dana D’Auria on Envestnet’s efforts to innovate and iterate. “I believe that solid research is the foundation for exceptional investment solutions for clients, and Envestnet shares this approach.”