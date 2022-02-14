Knowledge And Understanding For The Market — Multiple Intelligence Types In One Trading App?

Picture credit: Jason Briscoe on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Feeling overwhelmed by the stock market?

There’s an app that says it can help you navigate through the choppy waters and the sheer numbers of stocks available, and it’s using a mix of human, market and artificial intelligence to help.

The founders of Ziggurat Technologies believe that trading can be a lonely exercise unless a variety of support tools are on hand to help, and they are hoping their fast-developing Zivolve app will offer just the right combination of intelligence to ease individual decision making and maximize returns in the process.

The combination of the three types of intelligence look a little like this:

Market intelligence: in-app market insights that help manage risks and maximize returns

in-app market insights that help manage risks and maximize returns Artificial intelligence (AI): technology offering investment insight and assistance as well as highlighting risks in investment strategies

technology offering investment insight and assistance as well as highlighting risks in investment strategies Human intelligence: experienced fintech team behind the app, which also offers consistent feedback to the user to work out what can be improved in human decisions going forward

“Along with human intelligence and market intelligence, individuals need a platform and trading assistant to help them throughout the entire process of trading from the time they start to the end and not just at the time of executing trades,” Ziggurat says of the AI component of the company’s app. “There is a need for deeper insights through AI at traders' fingertips to be easy to understand and actionable in a more personalized and customized way.”

The Ziggurat team hopes that users, who can sign up to use the app for free for 30 days through Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) or Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Play Stores, will offer feedback as it goes through the different iterations of the product. Zivolve 2.0 is the current version, and the target is to eventually have a final 5.0 model.

More immediate plans include the app being available by the end of this year for direct trading on popular brokerage platforms such as those offered by Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE: SCHW) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and its E-Trade platform.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.