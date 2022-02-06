Top News In Fintech And Beyond For February 7, 2022

👋 Good morning! Here are the top things to focus on, today.

→ Senator sounds alarm on the rollout of digital yuan.

→ 'Snake oil salesman' advised Trump on the election.

→ Biden fortune teller says Ukraine invasion nearing.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

Visa crypto card use hits $2.5B Q1. (NYSE: V)

Primex secures $5.7M seed round.

Qredo taps $80M in funding round.

RareCircles raises $7.5M in a seed.

Bunq adds investing functionalities.

R2 secures $5.9M for SMB fintech.

Tribal adds $60M in funding round.

Unified turned to Tipalti for payouts.

B2B payments fintech Flexio raises.

BoE to not develop CBDC wallets.

FTX Ventures is closing in on deals.

Numeral upping corporate banking.

Pay Theory adds $2M seed round.

PAI has purchased TouchPoint 21.

Monzo beats Starling on overdraft.

Cannabis fintech hits the $2B mark.

PayTile, Cross River partnering up.

London VC SuperSeed added fund.

Fed, MIT see digital dollar promise.

Fintech Chainalysis bought Abaxx.

Cboe to list SPX Tue, Thur options. (BATS: CBOE)

Cameo eyes NFTs w/ Cameo Pass.

Paytm adds wider losses post-IPO.

Banks are looking to LatAm fintech.

Revolut enters the insurtech space.

🔦 Spotlight: Institutions now make up 50% of Coinbase's business, up from 10% three years ago, the head of Coinbase Institutional said Wednesday during MicroStrategy's Bitcoin for Corporations conference.

Source: CoinDesk

👉 Interesting Reads

New report on crypto industry jobs.

Why higher oil prices could remain.

Metformin is sought by billionaires.

Options market structure unpacked.

Finance goals and knowledge gap.

Will staking and mining be tax-free.

Unpacked: Uncollateralized lending.

NYT genius’ bad take on Escalade.

GoFundMe stole from truck convoy.

Article threw shade at Bezos yacht.

📚 Thought-Provoking Statement: Market down, bonds down, dollar down.

That's a deleveraging. The bond market has no convexity at all.

Earnings casino is a sideshow.

Source: Ken Goodreau