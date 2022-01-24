This Company is Calling All Engineers to Help Take Enterprise Software to the Next Level

Picture credit: Juanjo Jaramillo on Unsplash

New York City-based EvolutionIQ is the brainchild of founders Tomas Vykruta and Mike Saltzman who left established careers at Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Bridgewater because they believed their experience and skillsets would be better applied to an industry on the verge of a new technology-led approach.

With the insurance industry often overwhelmed by ever-increasing volumes of claims, the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) software offers insurance carriers a new approach to claims management. The Company’s platform serves as an insurance examiners copilot, providing essential information and insight, so people spend less time analyzing what happened and more time addressing customers’ needs, EvolutionIQ says.

And, to offer next-generation software powered by AI, the company needs imaginative full stack and machine learning (ML) engineers to help build the applications and machine learning programs to help design what it calls the world’s most intuitive platform. With software guiding decision-making in place, it leaves more time for claims examiners to use their experience and human skills to reach solutions quicker for both claimants and insurance carriers.

Now May Be The Time?

To date, EvolutionIQ has partnered with top ten carriers, third-party administrators, and large corporate self-insureds to improve claims management, it says. The company claims major disability insurance companies as customers including Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company and Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ: PFG).

The company has also added property and casualty carriers, partnering with unnamed top-25 carriers in 2022.

Now may be an ideal time if you are this type of engineer to get involved in a fast-growing company where you can have a real impact on the company’s future, says Karan Uppal, vice president of engineering.

“The company is at a size where new recruits can contribute to the growth of the company with clear business impact,” he said. “A lot of engineers working at large corporations are unaware of the influence they have on company initiatives, but the opposite is true here as everything we do has a direct impact on our customers.”

Everything engineers build will be directly used by end-users, allowing people to quickly receive feedback on the products they build and collaborate with customers, Uppal added.

Company Culture

The start-up environment is competitive, and engineers participating in ‘The Great Resignation’ will have to be thoughtful and move quickly while embracing the opportunities the pandemic also offers.

For example, no other company in the sector is offering claims guidance software, says Anna Howell, head of people at EvolutionIQ.

“This is an opportunity for new hires to join a company with strong positioning and help advance our industry-leading technology,” Howell says.

And then there is all the good stuff you might expect with a start-up. The company is based in Manhattan, but you can work remotely. By getting in early on the company’s trajectory, you could take up some equity in it, and, yes, you can bring your dog to the office when you do commute in.

And if you’re feeling a little isolated in your apartment, you can check in with the company's regular town hall virtual meetings or attend twice-yearly in-person offsites in what the company calls lavish locations

EvolutionIQ doesn’t want perfection to be the enemy of good. The fast-growing company has reported experiencing steep learning curves since its inception in 2019 and plans to continue to expand its knowledge with the help of employees who want to be a part of that journey.

“It's important to us to celebrate successes and recognize individuals on our journey to deliver value to customers,” the company says. “As we establish new standards for human-AI partnerships, our team is motivated and engaged to challenge the status quo and achieve more together.”

