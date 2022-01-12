Pocketnest Adds Reseda Group As Investor, Hits Nearly $2M In Funding

Pocketnest, a financial wellness platform, announced its latest institutional investor, Reseda Group for its seed round co-led by The Impact Seat and ID Ventures.

Context: Pocketnest licenses its platform to institutions. These institutions use this platform to generate leads and boost cross-selling opportunities.

Institutions can also license to employee wellness programs to boost recruitment, productivity and retention.

What Happened: On the heels of its graduation from the Google For Startups Accelerator program, as well as the launch of an employee wellness platform, Reseda Group, a wholly-owned Credit Union Service Organization of MSU Federal Credit Union, became the company’s latest institutional investor.

This latest seed round was co-led by The Impact Seat and ID Ventures. Thus far, Pocketnest has raised $1.95 million.

Comments: "Reseda Group is proud to partner with Pocketnest," said Ben Maxim, CTO, Reseda Group and VP Digital Strategy & Innovation, MSUFCU.

"We invest in dynamic companies—like Pocketnest—that strive to create a better member experience and change how people think about personal finance. Pocketnest makes financial wellness attainable to all our members, from those with $100 to $100,000. We're excited to be part of their story."