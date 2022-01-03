Fintech Focus For January 4, 2022
One Big Thing In Fintech: Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) will lose out to Web3-based payment projects in 2022, Chamath Palihapitiya said.
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- Arcade added $15M in Series A.
- BNP, STT eyeing BBVA custody. (OTC: BNPQY) (NYSE: STT)
- Samsung adds NFT trade to TV.
- eToro downgraded value of IPO.
- Boston Fed seeks crypto genius.
- Greenlight reveals 2021 growth.
- Paysend, Tencent to collaborate. (OTC: TCEHY)
- Dave announces Nasdaq debut.
- BNPL Addi ups value to $700M.
- Jupiter raising for its wealth app.
- Ribbit Capital has added $1.15B.
- Future FinTech eyes blockchain.
Watch Out For This: A string of new studies has confirmed the silver lining of the omicron variant: Even as case numbers soar to records, the numbers of severe cases and hospitalizations have not. The data, some scientists say, signal a new, less worrying chapter of the pandemic.
Interesting Reads:
Market Moving Headline: “[M]ore and more people using derivatives will make way for the rapid moves in shorter time frames.”
