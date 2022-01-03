Fintech Focus For January 4, 2022

One Big Thing In Fintech: Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) will lose out to Web3-based payment projects in 2022, Chamath Palihapitiya said.

Arcade added $15M in Series A.

BNP, STT eyeing BBVA custody. (OTC: BNPQY) (NYSE: STT)

Samsung adds NFT trade to TV.

eToro downgraded value of IPO.

Boston Fed seeks crypto genius.

Greenlight reveals 2021 growth.

Paysend, Tencent to collaborate. (OTC: TCEHY)

Dave announces Nasdaq debut.

BNPL Addi ups value to $700M.

Jupiter raising for its wealth app.

Ribbit Capital has added $1.15B.

Future FinTech eyes blockchain.

Watch Out For This: A string of new studies has confirmed the silver lining of the omicron variant: Even as case numbers soar to records, the numbers of severe cases and hospitalizations have not. The data, some scientists say, signal a new, less worrying chapter of the pandemic.

Market Moving Headline: “[M]ore and more people using derivatives will make way for the rapid moves in shorter time frames.”

