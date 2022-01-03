 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fintech Focus For January 4, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 03, 2022 9:30pm   Comments
Share:

Fintech Header

One Big Thing In Fintech: Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) will lose out to Web3-based payment projects in 2022, Chamath Palihapitiya said.

Source: Yahoo

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: A string of new studies has confirmed the silver lining of the omicron variant: Even as case numbers soar to records, the numbers of severe cases and hospitalizations have not. The data, some scientists say, signal a new, less worrying chapter of the pandemic.

Source: Bloomberg

Interesting Reads:

  • Top 10 bank, fintech executives.
  • 15 metaverse startups to watch.
  • Top 7 fintech stories of last year.
  • A discussion: Who owns Web3?

Market Moving Headline: “[M]ore and more people using derivatives will make way for the rapid moves in shorter time frames.”

Source: Kris Sidial

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MA + BNPQY)

'Biggest Losers' In 2022 Will Be Visa And MasterCard, Chamath Palihapitiya Says Bet On Web3 Crypto Projects
BMO Capital Upgrades PayPal To Outperform; Cuts Price Target By 19.4%
Mastercard Whale Trades For December 31
Stock Wars: Mastercard Vs. Visa
What Are Whales Doing With Mastercard
Apple App Store Analysis: Amazon's Alexa App Passes Disney, Twitter And DoorDash
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fintech