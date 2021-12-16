 Skip to main content

Fintech Focus For December 17, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 16, 2021 8:08pm   Comments
Fintech Header

One Big Thing In Fintech: Digital banking continues to gain momentum year-over-year with 73% of respondents to a JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) citing mobile app usage once a week or more (up 8% YOY), and 62% citing it’s a service they cannot live without (up 7% YOY).

Source: Chase

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: Melania Trump is getting in on the latest crypto craze -- NFTs.

The former first lady announced Thursday that she is selling an NFT, or a non-fungible token, titled "Melania's Vision" -- her first public endeavor since leaving office almost one year ago

Source: CNN

Interesting Reads:

  • A B747 hits supersonic speed. (NYSE: BA)
  • TikTok threats prompt closure.
  • Voodoo invests in DLT games.
  • Why Powell pivots on inflation.

Market Moving Headline: The U.S. stock market rally charged into mid-December with good odds to end 2021 at record highs after a year of soaring inflation, COVID-19 variants, and an increasingly unstable labor market. Investors may need to add the risk of war, a potential misstep in monetary policy, and a cyberattack to their list of concerns for 2022.

Source: S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI)

Posted-In: Fintech