Fintech Focus For December 17, 2021

One Big Thing In Fintech: Digital banking continues to gain momentum year-over-year with 73% of respondents to a JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) citing mobile app usage once a week or more (up 8% YOY), and 62% citing it’s a service they cannot live without (up 7% YOY).

Other Key Fintech Developments:

FIS is to add to InnovateIN48.

Temenos, MSFT collaborating. (NASDAQ: MSFT)

GIANT raises $5M seed round.

Silverflow closes $17M round.

Percent added a new offering.

Tiger Global backs CreditBook.

Alchemy teams up on domains.

Bridgesplit adds $4.25M raise.

Nansen secures $75M round.

Qapital intros money planning.

Rapyd surveying on payments.

Kredivo, IKEA are teaming up.

Galoy raises $3M seed round.

Rally hiring Novi legal leaders.

Circle collabs with Endaoment.

Aztec secures $17M for Web3.

Avant launches Avant Banking.

Lambda256 adds $60M round.

ViewTrade, Seminario partner.

VizyPay is adding leadership.

Fable Fintech adding API hub.

Casavi brings home Series B.

JustiFi added $6.5 for platform.

Clikalia secures $518M round.

CFPB doing BNPL deep dive.

AIB signed new deal with IBM.

Astra added Cross River offer.

Watch Out For This: Melania Trump is getting in on the latest crypto craze -- NFTs.

The former first lady announced Thursday that she is selling an NFT, or a non-fungible token, titled "Melania's Vision" -- her first public endeavor since leaving office almost one year ago

Interesting Reads:

A B747 hits supersonic speed. (NYSE: BA)

TikTok threats prompt closure.

Voodoo invests in DLT games.

Why Powell pivots on inflation.

Market Moving Headline: The U.S. stock market rally charged into mid-December with good odds to end 2021 at record highs after a year of soaring inflation, COVID-19 variants, and an increasingly unstable labor market. Investors may need to add the risk of war, a potential misstep in monetary policy, and a cyberattack to their list of concerns for 2022.

