Fintech Focus For December 17, 2021
One Big Thing In Fintech: Digital banking continues to gain momentum year-over-year with 73% of respondents to a JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) citing mobile app usage once a week or more (up 8% YOY), and 62% citing it’s a service they cannot live without (up 7% YOY).
Source: Chase
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- FIS is to add to InnovateIN48.
- Temenos, MSFT collaborating. (NASDAQ: MSFT)
- GIANT raises $5M seed round.
- Silverflow closes $17M round.
- Percent added a new offering.
- Tiger Global backs CreditBook.
- Alchemy teams up on domains.
- Bridgesplit adds $4.25M raise.
- Nansen secures $75M round.
- Qapital intros money planning.
- Rapyd surveying on payments.
- Kredivo, IKEA are teaming up.
- Galoy raises $3M seed round.
- Rally hiring Novi legal leaders.
- Circle collabs with Endaoment.
- Aztec secures $17M for Web3.
- Avant launches Avant Banking.
- Lambda256 adds $60M round.
- ViewTrade, Seminario partner.
- VizyPay is adding leadership.
- Fable Fintech adding API hub.
- Casavi brings home Series B.
- JustiFi added $6.5 for platform.
- Clikalia secures $518M round.
- CFPB doing BNPL deep dive.
- AIB signed new deal with IBM.
- Astra added Cross River offer.
Watch Out For This: Melania Trump is getting in on the latest crypto craze -- NFTs.
The former first lady announced Thursday that she is selling an NFT, or a non-fungible token, titled "Melania's Vision" -- her first public endeavor since leaving office almost one year ago
Source: CNN
Interesting Reads:
Market Moving Headline: The U.S. stock market rally charged into mid-December with good odds to end 2021 at record highs after a year of soaring inflation, COVID-19 variants, and an increasingly unstable labor market. Investors may need to add the risk of war, a potential misstep in monetary policy, and a cyberattack to their list of concerns for 2022.
Source: S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI)
