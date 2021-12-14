 Skip to main content

Fintech Focus For December 15, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 14, 2021 7:50pm   Comments
Fintech Header

One Big Thing In Fintech: TradeStation customers can now own cryptocurrency as an alternative investment in their tax-deferred retirement accounts.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: Based on a new report by payments giant Mastercard, a majority of consumers are embracing open banking to power their digital finances – providing the green light for third-party tech and financial institutions to partner harmoniously.

Source: FinLedger

Interesting Reads:

  • GaryVee, Cuban backing web3.
  • JPM’s unvaccinated staff WFH.
  • Entrepreneurs relationship tips.
  • Get rich from tuition assistance.
  • Musk, Elizabeth Warren fought. (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Market Moving Headline: [W]e remain positive on equities, commodities and emerging markets, and negative on bonds.

Source: Marko Kolanovic, JPM

