Fintech Focus For December 15, 2021

One Big Thing In Fintech: TradeStation customers can now own cryptocurrency as an alternative investment in their tax-deferred retirement accounts.

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Paysharp targets B2B market.

Natwest is fined for laundering. (NYSE: NWG)

JPM hiring on a Paytm leader. (NYSE: JPM)

i2C partnered up with Ooredoo.

Staircase targeting origination.

NYDIG secures $1B in funding.

Trulioo adding new customers.

FTX signed Golden State deal.

Circle launching on Avalanche.

IRS finalizing crypto questions.

Bitt, Tascombank launch a pilot.

Klarna, GoCardless partner up.

Trellis streaming car insurance.

Human Interest adding leaders.

Topi securing $4.5M pre-seed.

eToro SPAC merger is delayed.

Robinhood buys Cove Markets. (NASDAQ: HOOD)

TIFIN has bought Investors Ally.

Chime looks to grow coverage.

Voyager partnered with NWLS. (OTC: VYGVF)

Current helps save the holiday.

Watch Out For This: Based on a new report by payments giant Mastercard, a majority of consumers are embracing open banking to power their digital finances – providing the green light for third-party tech and financial institutions to partner harmoniously.

Market Moving Headline: [W]e remain positive on equities, commodities and emerging markets, and negative on bonds.

