Fintech Focus For December 15, 2021
One Big Thing In Fintech: TradeStation customers can now own cryptocurrency as an alternative investment in their tax-deferred retirement accounts.
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- Paysharp targets B2B market.
- Natwest is fined for laundering. (NYSE: NWG)
- JPM hiring on a Paytm leader. (NYSE: JPM)
- i2C partnered up with Ooredoo.
- Staircase targeting origination.
- NYDIG secures $1B in funding.
- Trulioo adding new customers.
- FTX signed Golden State deal.
- Circle launching on Avalanche.
- IRS finalizing crypto questions.
- Bitt, Tascombank launch a pilot.
- Klarna, GoCardless partner up.
- Trellis streaming car insurance.
- Human Interest adding leaders.
- Topi securing $4.5M pre-seed.
- eToro SPAC merger is delayed.
- Robinhood buys Cove Markets. (NASDAQ: HOOD)
- TIFIN has bought Investors Ally.
- Chime looks to grow coverage.
- Voyager partnered with NWLS. (OTC: VYGVF)
- Current helps save the holiday.
Watch Out For This: Based on a new report by payments giant Mastercard, a majority of consumers are embracing open banking to power their digital finances – providing the green light for third-party tech and financial institutions to partner harmoniously.
Interesting Reads:
- GaryVee, Cuban backing web3.
- JPM’s unvaccinated staff WFH.
- Entrepreneurs relationship tips.
- Get rich from tuition assistance.
- Musk, Elizabeth Warren fought. (NASDAQ: TSLA)
Market Moving Headline: [W]e remain positive on equities, commodities and emerging markets, and negative on bonds.
