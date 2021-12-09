 Skip to main content

Fintech Focus For December 10, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 09, 2021 7:37pm   Comments
One Big Thing In Fintech: Is payment for order flow (PFOF) bad for investors? Absolutely not, according to a new paper from S.P. Kothari and Eric So of MIT.

Source: Axios

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: Stacey Cunningham, the head of the New York Stock Exchange, is stepping down.

In a series of C-suite moves at Wall Street’s most famous stock exchange, Cunningham will step back from the daily business of all things NYSE to join the exchange’s board, Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) chairman and CEO Jeff Sprecher wrote in a letter Monday.

Source: Fortune

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: White House economic adviser Brian Deese said November’s inflation report won’t account for recent declines in the cost of energy and commodities, an effort by the Biden administration to downplay data that is sure to show a surge in consumer prices.

Deese said that the Consumer Price Index report to be released Friday is “backward-looking” and won’t capture “recent price movements” in gasoline and natural gas prices, as well as declines in shipping costs and commodities.

Source: Bloomberg

Posted-In: Fintech