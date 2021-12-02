 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fintech Focus For December 3, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 02, 2021 9:02pm   Comments
Share:

Fintech Header

One Big Thing In Fintech: Crypto.com, a fast-growing cryptocurrency and financial services platform, earlier this week announced the acquisition of Nadex, the North American Derivatives Exchange, and the Small Exchange from IG Group.

The proposed acquisitions will enable Crypto.com to offer U.S.-based customers the opportunity to trade certain derivatives and futures products.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: New York state reported 11,300 new Covid-19 cases, the most since January, as dozens of hospitals neared capacity.

Source: Bloomberg

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: Recent earnings data shows that U.S. companies are, in fact, growing earnings strongly. That growth in earnings is so far stronger than the multiple compression caused by rising rates, helping to support this year’s rally.

Source: Nasdaq

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COIN + MQ)

Why Did A Canadian Healthcare Company Add $1.5M Shiba Inu To Its Balance Sheet?
First Ever NFT ETF Launches: Here Are The Details And Holdings Of NFTZ
Cathie Wood Trims $5M In Coinbase And Loads Up On This Stock
YieldStreet Launches 2 New Structured Note Portfolios With 11.5% to 12.5% Target Returns
Adidas Teams With Bored Ape Yacht Club, PUNKS Comic NFTs: What We Know So Far
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fintech