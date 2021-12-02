TOGGLE Reaches $1 Billion in Connected Portfolios, Becomes One Step Closer to Achieving Coverage of all Publicly-Traded Investment Securities Worldwide

Source

TOGGLE recently announced that it has reached a significant milestone by attaining over one billion dollars in connected user portfolios on its smart investing platform.

“Reaching a billion dollars in connected portfolios on TOGGLE is an important and meaningful milestone for us. It shows that thousands of traders trust us to help them do better with TOGGLE's Smart Investing solutions,” said Jan Szilagyi, CEO and co-founder of TOGGLE. “We're grateful for their confidence and we look forward to the next milestone at $10B as we launch in new markets from Japan to Brazil.”

TOGGLE has received interest and support from users since launching and raising a $10.5 million Series A investment round. This round was led by Rose Park Advisors, Fifth Down Capital, and Greycroft, Westrie Capital, Gaingels, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s corporate venture capital fund MUFG Innovation Partners.

“By using AI to deliver powerful and actionable insights, it comes as no surprise that TOGGLE has reached this impressive milestone with their users,” said Nobutake Suzuki, CEO of MUFG Innovation Partners. “We’re excited for the team’s push into new markets, especially Japan, where tools like TOGGLE can better help investors understand and navigate the financial markets.”

Thanks to partnerships with brokerages like Interactive Brokers, as well as direct integrations with leading brokerage platforms through Plaid, TOGGLE’s user base of retail investors has shown significant growth over the past six months. TOGGLE Pro investors have also reached a milestone with TOGGLE’s institutional customers managing over $150 billion in assets.

“TOGGLE provides users with the insights that they would otherwise only know if they spent hundreds of hours analyzing a single stock, including analyzing competitors to understand if one company’s bad earnings announcement had a negative impact on another company’s multiple,” said Ian Sigalow, Greycroft Co-Founder and Managing Partner. “The team is constantly innovating and adding new assets and features, making TOGGLE a powerful platform for both retail and institutional investors.”

TOGGLE has been able to expand its data universe in partnership with Benzinga. The company is now one step closer to achieving coverage of all publicly traded investment securities worldwide – including more coverage on cryptocurrencies, further accommodating a wide breadth of investing styles for both retail and institutional traders.

With new features being released each month, like News Insights — an AI module that reads major financial news and points users to the most impactful pieces — the platform continues to expand services offered on their platform. This led to growing enthusiasm amongst the user base and increased user growth.

