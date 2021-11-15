 Skip to main content

Fintech Focus For November 16, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 15, 2021 6:25pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: "If they don't want you to get inside, they ought to build it better."

Source: Harold Finch

One Big Thing In Fintech: The Securities and Exchange Commission announced Friday it rejected a bitcoin exchange-traded fund run by VanEck that would have directly tracked the digital currency’s price moves.

Source: CNBC

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: Meal delivery service RealEats recently secured $16 million in Series A funding.

The round was backed by Hamilton Lane, on behalf of the New York Common Retirement Fund, GNC Holdings, Armory Square Ventures, and Excell Partners.

In learning more about how RealEats is making it simple for people to enjoy the nutritional benefits of real food, Benzinga spoke with Dan Wise, the company's founder and CEO.

Here’s the conversation that transpired.

Source: Benzinga

Interesting Reads:

  • M Burry closes out short bets.
  • China India won’t cut out coal.
  • Twitter to remove autoloading. (NYSE: TWTR)
  • Locking down if no vaccines?
  • M Cuban Fireside app raising.
  • Steer clear of stocks & bonds?

Market Moving Headline: “[W]hile we have come into this inflationary environment hotter than typical, as long as it isn’t the 70’s, performance is actually typically pretty good.”

Source: The Market Ear

