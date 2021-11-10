 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fintech Focus For November 11, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 10, 2021 6:04pm   Comments
Share:

Fintech Header

Quote To Start The Day: “Sold puts are, quite literally, a bunch of huge buy limit orders below the market, and then a bunch of liquidity-taking stop-losses further down.”

Source: SqueezeMetrics

One Big Thing In Fintech: Referral marketing has its problems. Mainly, centralization, data and privacy mishaps, as well as reconciliation.

Web3, an antidote to the aforementioned, ought to suffice, right? Wrong.

That’s according to Attrace CEO Erwin Werring who helped build a referral network for the Web3 space.

Benzinga chatted with Werring to learn more. Here is the conversation that transpired.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: “BUY NOW PAY Later” apps give millions of users the chance to instantly purchase what they want, then pay off the item in installments. But as the services extend from small-ticket items to luxury goods, exercise equipment, and even rent and utilities, consumer protection advocates worry they may lead people into buying more than they can afford.

Source: Wired

Interesting Reads:

  • Vogue Singapore launches NFT.
  • Biden agenda may curb inflation.
  • ARK Invest: Tesla going to 3000.
  • China eyes to change its course.

Market Moving Headline: After U.S. prices climbed by the most in three decades, there’s even worse news ahead for households and policy makers: Inflation likely has further to rise before it peaks.

Source: Bloomberg

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COIN + AFTPY)

Wednesdays With Wedbush On PreMarket Prep Plus: The Payments Sector Outlook
Is It Time To Buy Coinbase Stock? This Trader Thinks So
Where Coinbase Global Stands With Analysts
55 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Upstart Gaps Down 20%: What's Next?
Ethereum Trading Volume On Coinbase Outpaces Bitcoin In Q3
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fintech Small Cap